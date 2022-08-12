Cleveland Browns playmaker Demetric Felton Jr.’s father applies military values ​​to football

BEREA, Ohio – In the three years he’s been in Hawaii, Demetric Felton Sr. has impressed upon his son the sacrifices of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A Navy chaplain for 20 years, Felton Sr. conducted ceremonies on the Dec. 7, 1941, anniversary of Japan’s surprise air attack on the US Pacific Fleet. But some of the survivors that day asked to be cremated and buried with their ship, and the elder Felton undertook that duty.

When he was 9 years old, Felton Jr., a Browns wide receiver and running back, occasionally joined his father to witness those emotional moments. Such visits cemented the Felton family’s commitment to the growing military.

“Demetric went with me a couple of times and we talked about the history and the names of the dead,” Felton Sr. said. “He knows all about it.”

Military service ran deep in the Feltons’ blood. Felton Sr. joined the Navy at age 18. He earned his bachelor’s degree, then a master’s in divinity. He was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee for two years, moved the family to Hawaii, and ended his career in San Diego, where he completed 22 years of active duty at the Marine Recruiting Depot. While his children were growing up, Felton Sr. was sometimes at sea for six months aboard the USS Peleliu, the first ship to deploy Marines to Afghanistan after 9/11.

Felton Jr.’s sister Devonaye, 22, joined the Marine Corps out of high school, is stationed at Air Station Miramar and has re-enlisted for her second four-year tour of duty, this time as a drill instructor. Felton Sr. said Monday that his daughter, Demesha, 27, was going to a recruiting station Tuesday to join the Marines.

“I originally wanted to go into the military, too, until football started becoming more of a reality and more of a passion for me,” Felton said in a one-on-one interview with the Beacon Journal.

Effect: 36 training camp standout players you need to know in 2022

thin ice: 22 recent first-round picks have no prospects

Record Projections: How does Watson’s suspension change the season outlook?

Fourth and Monday: Get NFL news delivered straight to your inbox

Felton had the opportunity to become one of three players to travel to Alaska in March on an NFL-USO tour to visit US troops and their families. Denver Broncos fullback and tight end Andrew Beck and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II also participated.

“We had a little camp for the kids and they were able to do football drills,” Felton said. “It reminded me of being a kid on the base and how excited we are when footballers come on, how that inspired me. Paying it forward is really big for me.

The trio drove into Fairbanks and spent a week at several settlements. They spent time with the K-9 unit and learned about the Space Force.

“If any foreign country is trying to send missiles, they have a responsibility to identify those targets and take them out before they reach America,” Felton said of the Space Force. “It’s fascinating to see the technology and the attention to detail they have to have in their job. They should last a long time. It made me appreciate it even more. “

A sixth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2021, Felton learned a similar dedication from his father.

“I have no one to thank for that except my parents, especially my father. He instilled in me discipline, a good work ethic, the importance of hard work,” Felton said of his father and mother Lennette.

Those values ​​will be an asset as Felton tries to build a 53-man roster. His role is likely to increase after the Browns lose the Pro Bowl receiver. Felton said he spent a lot of time at receiver in training camp before Grant got hurt.

Growing up, a phrase from his father — “Preparation and opportunity equals greatness” — always stuck in Felton’s mind.

“That’s something I’ve carried with me my whole football career and try to apply it every day,” Felton said. “Even if I’m away from the football field, I can stay ahead of the game by studying a lot, studying my opponents, even my teammates, so I can beat them on the practice field.”

Felton studies teammates’ weaknesses in order to excel in practice

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, a former US Navy helicopter pilot who coached in the NFL for 20 years, had never heard of a player studying his teammates.

“Coaches do that, they put guys in positions to be successful. But I’ve never heard of a player doing that, that’s great,” Prefer said Sunday.

“I’m a big Demetric fan. Demetric has a competitive edge, work ethic, discipline, and coming to work every day with a purpose. A lot had to do with how he grew up in that military environment. I met his father. great man “

Felton Sr. didn’t seem surprised by what his son was doing for practice.

“Like the military, you have to study your enemy. When it comes to strategic matters, you have to know your opponent, know their weaknesses and know their strengths,” the elder Felton said Monday in a phone call from his home in Temecula, California. “Military, we always think about the mission and how we can win. We always taught him that studying your opponent is part of your preparation, not just knowing what you do best.

A juiced defensive tackle finds balance:‘Full life’: Cleveland Browns’ Perrion Winfrey sheds his bark through meditation

Zakia’s prediction came true:Why Browns’ Greg Newsome II Moved Older Sister: ‘I’m Trying to Be More Pro’

Brown’s Felton’s father could value more than what he taught his son. Felton Sr. emphasizes accountability and integrity. When Felton started playing for Pop Warner as a 7-year-old in Hawaii, he was told that team bonding, commitment and structure were key.

“He wanted to play tackle football, he didn’t want to play flag,” Felton Sr. said. “I told him, ‘You can’t quit once we sign you up. Life is going to be hard. You shouldn’t quit because those traits will follow you throughout your adult life. Prepare for opportunity and take advantage of it and if you do well, you’ll do great things in life.’ That’s what me and his mom instilled in all our kids.

Dad taught Demetric Felton to connect and speak from the heart

Felton Sr. also wanted his kids to experience the culture in Hawaii, so Felton played football in the community rather than on base. He wanted them to be well rounded and know how to deal with others.

“I always tell them, ‘When you talk to people, make sure you look them in the eye and tell the truth. You speak from the heart and people will pick up on it,”’ Felton Sr. said.

It came in handy during Felton’s NFL-USO trip. He hopes to make another such visit and wants to participate in military appreciation events in Cleveland, where he formed a relationship with an Air Force pilot and his son while in Alaska.

“He was giving us a tour and showing us what he did, and it was very interesting to me, the attention to detail and everything,” Felton said. “Then he said how much of a Browns fan his son was and he was going to bring him to camp. He did.

“I’ve had a great time with his son, playing football with him. I’m really happy to see his passion. He’s 9 or 10. He’s got the skills for his age. Hopefully I can get him to a game.

It can be difficult. While the father and Felton follow each other on social media, the pilot is about to leave for Europe.

That friendship and Felton’s takeaway from the trip to Alaska is exactly what his father envisioned.

“I know he’s going to have a good time at the USO,” Felton Sr. said. “‘Go experience it and go and give some joy to our brave men and women. Encourage them, they need it.

Felton made sure to rely on his father’s advice to speak from the heart.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.