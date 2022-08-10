Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener at Jacksonville

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson for Friday’s preseason opener at Jacksonville. However, that depends on whether a decision is made in the NFL’s appeal of his six-game suspension for personal conduct policy violations.

Coach Kevin Stefanski admitted before Tuesday’s training camp practice that he has a plan for how to use the quarterbacks in the game. However, at the time, he wasn’t ready to make an announcement until he had a chance to talk to the team first.

The Browns went through a closed practice Wednesday afternoon before leaving for Florida. Stefanski plans to leave a day early for the preseason opener to allow time for “team-bonding” activities.

However, the trip included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee Peter C. Judgment from Harvey. Harvey could issue the decision at any time, which could create an even longer suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Goodell, speaking in Minneapolis on Tuesday, made it clear the league is seeking a full-year suspension. If that happens, Watson will be banned from all team activities, with the suspension believed to be effective immediately.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said Tuesday, explaining why the league believes a full-year suspension is necessary. “[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] The evidence is very clear. She corroborated the evidence that there were many violations here and that they were very serious and that it was predatory conduct. We felt that they were always very important for us to solve and in a responsible way.”

A full-year suspension on appeal meant Watson could not play in Jacksonville. If Harvey avoids the full-year ban, he will still be able to play since Robinson’s ruling on Aug. 1.

Watson will play most of his starters early in the game as part of Stefanski’s broader plan starting Friday. Some are expected to be absent from the lineup, but the majority will play against the Jaguars.

If Watson is unable to play due to a full-year suspension, Jacoby Brissett will start.