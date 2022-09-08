New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bitter divisions over politics and the pandemic have seeped into the church, and pastors, multiple clergy members and advisers told Fox News Digital.

“Our faith doesn’t make us immune to anxiety, depression, temptation or COVID, so that’s to be expected,” said David Ferguson, executive director of the Great Commandment Network, which provides counseling initiatives to help pastors. “But other than that, we’re obviously in a real divided, polarized, politicized world, where pastors sadly sometimes feel pressured to take a position on every imaginable issue.”

A A Study of Protestant Clergy The Barna Group, a faith-based research organization, suggested in March that an unprecedented number were considering leaving the ministry. The survey showed that burnout rates among pastors have increased dramatically over the past year, with a staggering 42% of ministers wondering if they should leave their profession altogether.

That number is up 13 percentage points since a similar poll in Berna in January 2021, when just 29% thought so. Such pastors cite stress (56%), loneliness (43%) and political division (38%) as the main reasons for being tired of the job, as well as suffering for their families (29%).

Ferguson, who has worked in the ministry himself, said there is “no doubt” rates of clerical burnout are increasing. He explained that the clergy has always presented pressures that are potentially harmful to relationships and mental health, but cultural differences that have deepened in recent years due to politics and the pandemic have pressured pastors not to stay in their lane, which is focusing on our faith and spiritual life. “

Richard White, who has served as pastor at the Presbyterian Church in Montreat, North Carolina for 33 years, said he and his staff first experienced a “flood of energy” as they tried to adapt to Covid-19 protocols they thought would only last. Two weeks. They did their best to navigate the difficulties of livestreaming, cameras, uploading to the church website and other technical issues.

As the pandemic dragged indefinitely into the country’s political firestorm, that energy waned and was replaced by what White described as “a grinding spirit” that settled over him. After about eight months, he began to experience “decision fatigue,” which he defined as the fear that “no matter what decision you make, there’s a group that’s not happy and is vocal.”

“We’ve had people leave our church because we’ve had to wear masks,” White said. “And I’ve had people leave our church or think about leaving the church because we didn’t wear masks or we were inconsistent with masking and covid protocol. And so I’m trying to navigate my way through this, and that’s it. Just worn on the soul.”

Many of his ministry friends have expressed similar sentiments about him. Of the 20 or so pastors he’s talked to, White said, “there’s not one of them who hasn’t looked at their retirement package and wondered, ‘Do I have enough? How long can I make it? The last of this?'”

While things have largely settled down, White has long expressed concern that the chaos of the pandemic could return. “It’s like dry tinder and it can ignite at any moment,” he said. He attributed his survival to the presence of God and the prayerful encouragement of his staff and church elders, who he said burdened him beyond their strength and forced him to “press into the Lord” to sustain them.

A strong spiritual support network is critical for clergy struggling with burnout, Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Syracuse and a research professor at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, told Fox News Digital.

Rossetti, a licensed psychologist who specializes in the mental and spiritual health of Catholic priests, pointed to his own as-yet-unpublished research, which showed that while rates of depression and anxiety increased among priests during the pandemic, they remained lower than CDC rates among the general public. Population. He attributed these figures to several factors underlying the priesthood.

“One is having a strong personal network of friendships and personal support,” Rossetti explained. “One is a strong community of faith; the other is one’s own strong religious convictions. One also involves living a rewarding and fulfilling life individually, and priests as a group have this.”

Nevertheless, Rossetti acknowledges that parishioners can sometimes make demands on their pastors that become too much of a burden for one person. “Some people are very supportive of their pastors, but people can be very demanding and sometimes have expectations that can be unrealistic,” he said.

Drake Caudill, senior pastor of a Baptist church in Carmi, Illinois, told Fox News Digital that pastors are often expected to act like the church’s CEO rather than the church’s spiritual leader, which he said is “not a biblical approach to shepherding a congregation.”

“I think the expectation should start with the Scriptures and using what the Scriptures expect of a pastor or pastor,” said Caudill, who was moved. To write an article about pastoral burnout for Baptist Press in April after seeing pastors and their families struggle in his community.

“I would see pastors in the back of a pickup truck, holding church services or adjusting video cameras and streaming their services live,” he said. “They were doing everything they could to inspire hope and bring some normalcy. But at the same time, I could see them tired and exhausted. Their families were tired and exhausted.”

Mark Dance, another Baptist, spent 35 years in ministry and noticed that many pastors burn out because they expect too much of themselves.

Now director of pastoral wellness at the faith-based financial company Guidestone, Dance was serving as interim pastor when the pandemic hit. He was counted among the clergy who weighed in on politics and social issues while performing his other duties.

“The most unrealistic expectations are of us trying to master someone else’s business, especially in the last two years,” he told Fox News Digital. “People want us to get into politics, epidemics, and things we’re not qualified to do. We’re not economists. If we focus on what God has called us to do – to preach, to preach, to serve – we’re less likely. is. to address some of the challenges that pastors want to leave behind.”

“We have to wake up every day and remember what John the Baptist said: ‘I am not the Christ.’ It takes a lot of pressure off when we’re not trying to solve every problem,” he added.