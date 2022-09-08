type here...
Clemson's deal with Dabo Swinney makes him second-highest paid college football coach
Sports

Clemson’s deal with Dabo Swinney makes him second-highest paid college football coach

By printveela editor

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney received a massive new contract Thursday that makes him the second-highest-paid coach in college football.

Swinney received a 10-year extension worth $11.5 million annually and runs through the 2031 season. He is behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban and ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in 2019.

Swinney’s new contract was approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees.

Swinney has led Clemson to 10-win seasons the past 11 years. In the past seven seasons, the Tigers have won two national championships and six straight ACC titles. Clemson won its season-opener Monday against Georgia Tech 41-10 and will have its first home game against Furman on Saturday.

Graham Neff, who became Clemson’s director of athletics in December, made getting Swinney a new, long-term contract one of his priorities.

“The impact of Coach Swinney and his family on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and consistency nationally is truly extraordinary,” Neff said. “It’s critical that Clemson invests in our football program and makes sure our head coach stays. Clemson for a long time. The best is yet to come.”

