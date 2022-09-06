New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Monday night against Georgia Tech at No. 4 DJ Uiagalelie threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Clemson overcame a slow start in the season opener with a 41-10 win.

Uiagalelie completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards, including a 6-yard scoring play by Beaux Collins that gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead in the first half.

Georgia Tech, looking to improve on three consecutive three-win seasons that kept coach Geoff Collins in the hot seat, put it closer than most expected.

But the Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short touchdown runs by Will Shipley.

Georgia Tech pulled within 14-10 on an impressive drive in the third quarter that ended with Jeff Sims tossing a 13-yard TD pass to 6-foot-7 transfer EJ Jenkins.

But Uiagalelie, perhaps in the drama of the game, It seemed to go into a sack He was cornered by two Georgia Tech defenders on third-and-4. But the quarterback managed to stay upright long enough to flip a lateral to Shipley to put Clemson on the field for a 10-yard rumble.

“I was just trying to get out of the pocket, trying to buy some time to put the ball away,” Uyagalili said. “I looked to my left on the way to the ground and saw Shipley there. I pitched it to him. He made a great run.”

The Tigers drove 74 yards for a touchdown, eventually burying the Yellow Jackets. Uiagalelie ran it in from 9 yards out to push Clemson’s lead to 24-10.

“I’m really happy with DJ,” coach Dabo Swinney said. “Hey, they ran a little bit. Next you know what, it’s a little tight. The offense has to answer.”

Clemson scored its first touchdown on special teams after both teams struggled early.

Carson Donnelly broke through the line untouched and a punt was hit by David Shanahan. Brannon Spector scooped up the ball at the Georgia Tech 18 and knocked down 5 before knocking out bounds.

Sims threw an interception on Georgia Tech’s first play of the season when Andrew Mukuba was picked off under pressure.

The Yellow Jackets’ third-year quarterback was seen as key to the team’s turnaround season chances, so Collins brought in Chip Long as offensive coordinator and Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach with the specific goal of getting more consistent play. The Sims.

He showed flashes of both throwing and running, but it wasn’t nearly enough to pull off the upset. Sims threw for 164 yards and led the team with 41 yards rushing.

The second Chick-fil-A kickoff game of Labor Day weekend was played in front of a crowd of 47,712 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the upper deck was closed to make it look like a Clemson home game.

Meanwhile, at least half the crowd was decked out in orange.

Debut of CADE

Highly touted freshman Cade Klubnik got a big cheer from what was left of the Clemson crowd when he came in at quarterback with the win.

Klubnick led the Tigers to their final touchdown on their only possession, completing 4 of 6 passes for 49 yards, including a 3-yard score to Will Taylor.

“We didn’t try to run up the score,” Swinney said. “But we’ve got to let him play, so we can get real meaningful snaps out there.”

Takeaway

Clemson: Coming off a disappointing 10-3 season by the Tigers’ highest standards, this team still looks like a work in progress.

For the first time in Swinney’s 14 full seasons as coach, Clemson is transitioning to two new coordinators, so it may take some time to get everyone on the same page.

But the offensive line didn’t dominate until the fourth quarter, and the gap between the nation’s third- and fourth-ranked teams was stark. In Saturday’s first kickoff game, No. 3 Georgia 49-3 over No. 11 upset Oregon.

Georgia Tech: Collins hasn’t done much to correct some of the familiar problems he faced in his first three years in Atlanta.

There were plenty of penalties, including false starts, an unnecessary pass interference penalty that extended a drive when the Yellow Jackets had momentum, and a targeting call that led to Charlie Thomas’ ejection.

Plus, special teams is a mess. Two blocked punts were inexcusable.

“We have to fix it. Those things don’t happen,” Collins said. “Very disappointing.”

Poll implications

Clemson may be about where it is in the Associated Press rankings after falling far short of the expected final score.

Next

Clemson: Meets FCS Southern Conference member Furman in its home opener on Saturday. It’s a short trip to Paladins, about 35 miles from Death Valley.

Georgia Tech: Plays its campus opener Saturday when another Southern Conference team, Western Carolina, visits Bobby Dodd Stadium.