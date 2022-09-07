New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Clemson was able to overcome a slow start against Georgia Tech on Monday night and win their matchup 41-10 to start the season on a strong note.

As the game dragged on, tensions rose in the stands in Atlanta during the Chick-fil-A kickoff game.

A video posted on social media showed a man in a white Clemson jersey and another in a black shirt throwing straws at each other. After a moment of bickering, their friends seemed to break things up.

“F— down down!” A person can hear this word in the background.

A separate video shows the two men jawing at each other before the gloves drop and they start going after each other.

On the ground, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 19-32 for 209 passing yards and two total touchdowns. One of those came on a 74-yard drive in the third quarter. On one play of the drive, he slipped away from tacklers and flipped the ball to Will Shipley to keep the game alive.

“I was trying to get out of the pocket, trying to buy some time to put the ball away,” Uyagaleli said after the game. “I looked to my left on the way to the ground and saw Shipley there. I pitched it to him. He made a great run.”

The win dropped Clemson to No. 5 in Tuesday’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.