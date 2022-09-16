New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bracey announced Thursday that his younger sister, Ella, has died after a battle with brain cancer.

The Tigers star’s sister is 15.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My beautiful sister Ella amazes me every day with the fight you put up and how joyful you are constantly in this battle,” Breezy said. Wrote on Instagram. “I never thought I’d be sitting here today saying goodbye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to so many people, not just me. You’re the best sister a brother could ask for and I know heaven got a beautiful angel today, love you forever and always Ella Bear.”

Before Clemson’s home opener on Saturday, Breezy led a Tiger Walk with the entire team wearing “Ella Strong” shirts. The L’s were replaced with 1’s to read Breezy’s jersey number 11.

“Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bracey family,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “We are all so appreciative of the love and support shown by the Clemson family and so many others during this time. Ella was such a sweet soul, and her spirit lives on in the Breezy family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. I am stronger today for experiencing Ella’s strength and courage.” “

Cavaliers legend Zidrunas Ilgauskas’ wife dies at 50

Bracey visited his sister in the hospital after Clemson beat Furman last week, and his status is up in the air this weekend against Louisiana Tech.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Breezy is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.