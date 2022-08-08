Clemson confident of rebound season after finishing with lowest ranking since 2014

Dabo Swinney insists Clemson will be fine, and he’s probably right. When you win as much as he has over the past decade, becoming the second-best program in college football behind Alabama, a return to second-tier status is out of the question.

Clemson, of course, has done everything in its power to surround those days as Atlantic Coast Conference underachievers are gone and never to return. It gave Swinney everything he wanted, starting with a 10-year, $92 million contract that puts him among the highest coaching salaries. It has built the best facilities. It gave him carte blanche to spend on assistant coaches and other personnel. He emphasized that the program is now in such good shape that it can practically run itself.