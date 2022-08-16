Clean toilets inspired by teachers: how India’s capital is renovating its schools

NEW DELHI. Pradeep Paswan skipped school for weeks and sometimes months. It was hot in his tin-ceilinged classrooms in the summer. The bathrooms were dirty.
Now he dresses by 7 in the morning, in a blue shirt and trousers, he wants to go to school, in a new building where the toilets are clean. “I go to school because I know I can be somebody,” said Paswan, 20, who is in 12th grade and dreams of becoming the top official in India’s elite bureaucracy.
In India, where millions of families are turning to education to break the cycle of poverty, public schools have long had a reputation for dilapidated buildings, mismanagement, poor teaching and even ruined meals. Mr. Paswan’s school in Delhi’s working-class district was known as the “red school” because of the regular brawls on campus and the color of its uniforms.
Today it is a highly sought after school, a beneficiary of a wider transformation of Delhi’s education system. Last year, 100 percent of the school’s students who passed the 10th and 12th grade standard exams passed the exams, compared to 89 and 82 percent in 2014. The red uniform was changed to navy blue and lavender.
Aam Aadmi’s party came to power in Delhi on a promise to improve basic services: health care, electricity, water and education. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who became Delhi’s chief minister in 2015, said he wants to “modernize” the system to the point where government ministers feel comfortable sending their children to public schools.
Mr. Kejriwal has provided billions of dollars to overhaul schools, some of which until recently had no drinking water or were infested with snakes. The school system collaborated with leading experts and universities to develop new curricula, and worked with parents, students and teachers to improve daily performance.
“The first thing Delhi said was that our children are worth it, our schools are worth it and our teachers are worth it,” said Padma Sarangapani, professor of education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.
The school system is still under development, with some schools experiencing high student-teacher ratios and many buildings still in need of basic upgrades. But Mr Kejriwal made headway by announcing in December that 250,000 students had left private schools in the past five years to attend public schools. (Some have switched to public schools due to pandemic-related reductions in family income.)
Nearly 100 percent of students who turned up for high school finals last year passed the exams, compared with 87 percent in 2012, according to the Delhi government. And other state governments, including Telangana and Tamil Nadu, are currently pushing for the adoption of “delhi model“.
Educational work helped drive solid political victories for the party, which gained control of India’s second state, Punjab, in March. The party is taking its approach across the country, campaigning on an education and basic services platform in this year’s state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
The transformation of Delhi’s schools began in 2015 with surprise visits from Manish Sisodia, Minister of Education Mr Kejriwal, and his chief education adviser at the time, Atisha. The two interrogated school officials, pointing out dilapidated classrooms, misleading records, and leaky faucets.
“You walk into a school and you smell the toilets 50 meters away,” says Ms. Atishi, who goes by the same name. “The idea was that if the government can’t even clean schools, then how is the government taking education seriously?”
The government has hired private companies to clean up hundreds of schools. He hired retired military men as “property managers” who oversaw the renovations. The administrators of the estate released the headmasters so that they could focus on academic work.
Between 2015 and 2021, the Delhi government has spent about $10 billion (Rs 769 billion) on the 1,037 schools it operates with about 1.8 million students. This is more than double what previous governments, which did not consider education as a matter of electoral victory, spent in the previous seven years. according to Delhi government.
The new money was used to build new classrooms, laboratories and running tracks, as well as to develop curricula and create a new board of education.
Officials also tried to address a fundamental problem: the lack of trust between students, teachers and parents.
In 2016, the Delhi government set up school management committees, groups of parents, teachers and local officials who provided airing area and holding government accountable.
At monthly meetings, school directors and teachers discussed achievements and problems, sought agreement on new purchases or repairs. The government has allowed committees to hire teachers on a temporary basis through a lengthy process. fill posts forever.
He has also invested in teaching staff. Some were absent or left school in the middle of the day, or even found. knitting sweater during class, according to government officials.
Changing attitudes in a system that has long been stagnant requires a different approach, said Mr. Sisodia, Minister of Education.
In the summer of 2016, the government held training sessions with over 25,000 teachers. In addition to regular subject teaching, teachers from the public school system were selected to provide basic teaching training.
These sessions focused on building a personal connection with students. For example, teachers were encouraged to tell students about their family background to see if it was keeping them from focusing on class work.
“I felt energized,” said Anita Singh, a teacher who took the course and went to a public school herself. “There was a realization that as a teacher, if I think it through carefully and make it a part of daily learning, students will get real learning.”
A year later, the government sent one teacher from almost every school in the city to upgrade their skills at world-class institutions, including the University of Cambridge and the National Institute of Education in Singapore.
“We got the information and I became more confident,” said Atul Kumar, who took part in the week-long training in London.
Until six months ago, Dr. Kumar was the headmaster of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, the public school where Mr. Paswan is studying. Dr. Kumar said the school is currently rejecting applications. According to Zennet Lacra, Deputy Principal, applicants far exceed the school’s capacity of 3,500 students.
One afternoon, Indu Devi, a parent, stopped by Ms. Lakra’s office to bring her 17-year-old son Sanjay Kumar back after a nearly two-year absence from school. Ms Devi, who works as a cleaning lady, explained that the family needed him to work during the pandemic.
“I want him to go to this school because it has a name,” she said. “I want him to work better than me.”
In addition to regular subjects, students learn about gardening and how to be happy and mindful as part of an effort to promote “humane values” and reduce the emphasis on rote learning.
However, problems remain. Teachers and staff complain about salaries and benefits that have not been raised in years. It has also been difficult to get children back to school after two years of the pandemic.
About 150 students dropped out at Mr. Paswan’s school. According to Ms. Lacra, many of the returnees “forgot how to write their names.”
Around 1 a.m. on a school evening, Mr. Paswan, who moonlights as a garbage collector to make money for his family, dragged his bicycle cart filled with cardboard and plastic to the tiny shack where his family lives. He collected and sorted through trash cans at subway stations, saloons and gyms for about six hours.
His body was tired and his eyes were bloodshot, but instead of crawling into his hard bed, he opened his Sanskrit notebook to start reading.
“My school helps me,” said Mr. Paswan, who at 20 is older than most of his classmates because he started school late and repeated the year. “I can dream of something big, a job that commands respect.”