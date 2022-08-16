Clean toilets inspired by teachers: how India’s capital is renovating its schools

NEW DELHI. Pradeep Paswan skipped school for weeks and sometimes months. It was hot in his tin-ceilinged classrooms in the summer. The bathrooms were dirty.

Now he dresses by 7 in the morning, in a blue shirt and trousers, he wants to go to school, in a new building where the toilets are clean. “I go to school because I know I can be somebody,” said Paswan, 20, who is in 12th grade and dreams of becoming the top official in India’s elite bureaucracy.

In India, where millions of families are turning to education to break the cycle of poverty, public schools have long had a reputation for dilapidated buildings, mismanagement, poor teaching and even ruined meals. Mr. Paswan’s school in Delhi’s working-class district was known as the “red school” because of the regular brawls on campus and the color of its uniforms.