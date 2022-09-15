New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Radio host Clay Travis told people Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D., called for her state to take tweets about immigrants being sent literally and send “every” illegal immigrant to Massachusetts.

After transporting 50 immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, the state’s junior senator indirectly criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R. reprimanded and said his state was “absolutely capable” of handling the influx.

“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is despicable and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers and I will continue to work with local, state and federal partners to ensure we have the resources necessary to care for people with dignity,” Warren tweeted.

Travis declared that DeSantis and other Republican governors should literally take Warren out of the border crisis.

“I think Ron DeSantis should keep this going and send hundreds of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, I really do,” the OutKick founder said.The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.” “You see what Elizabeth Warren tweeted. She seems — first of all, she’s not smart, in terms of being able to think about how things are played strategically — she’s smart in terms of being left-handed.”

Travis also notes how many of the homes in the elite enclave are sprawling properties, including a 7-bedroom home owned by former President Obama — and therefore have plenty of room for immigrants, given the sympathy and invitation liberals often express. to immigrants.

“Why not send every illegal immigrant to Massachusetts right now so Elizabeth Warren can make sure this ‘despicable and cruel system’ is taken care of?”, he asked.

Other critics pointed out that Warren had no such objection when President Biden’s administration sent “ghost flights” of immigrants to places like Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Travis predicted that if the trend is to send illegal immigrants to self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” and states like New York, it will only be a matter of time before liberals “flip on illegal immigration.”

Co-host Buck Sexton disputed the rhetoric that the migrants were true “asylum seekers”, adding that they did not wish to go through the formal asylum-determination process and were instead entering the Rio Grande unimpeded.

Migrants are moving “further forward”, he said, before “genuine asylum seekers and refugees” can take advantage of previously established bureaucratic processes.

Sexton agreed that liberal ‘sanctuary cities’ should welcome flights from DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

“They should welcome it. The merrier,” Sexton said. “That’s what they’re telling all of us in red states who deal with illegal immigration on a regular basis: ‘Oh, it’s no big deal. Let’s deal with it’. They can’t handle even a small. percentage.”

After the flight landed on Martha’s Vineyard, a spokesman for Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he was working with local officials on arrival.