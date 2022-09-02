Classified documents were mixed with magazines and clothing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A federal judge in Florida released a more detailed list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

US District Judge Allyn Cannon is considering whether a special master should review the records.

A more detailed list of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate was released Friday by the federal judge overseeing the former president’s lawsuit, seeking a third-party special master to review the records, which FBI agents discovered were stored indiscriminately. Records with “top” secret” magazines and articles of clothing.

Apart from classified material, the catalog reveals the chaotic nature in which thousands of documents were kept.

Here’s what the search yielded:

In all, the list describes 31 confidential documents, 54 “secret” documents and 11 “top secret”.

48 empty folders with classified banners

42 folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistant”.

Over 11,000 government documents or pictures without classification symbols

About 1,673 magazine, newspaper or press clippings

19 articles of clothing or gift items

33 books

The co-mingled contents of the 33 boxes not only highlight the potential security risk posed by unsecured classified documents, but also underscore the chaotic nature of Trump’s exit from the White House and his desperate attempts to cling to power, which federal and state prosecutors have reviewed in connection with other criminal investigations. are being

At the same time a more detailed list of evidence was released, Patrick Cipollone, a former Trump White House counsel, arrived at the federal courthouse in DC where he was expected to appear before a grand jury investigating the Capitol attack. Cipollone will be the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to testify so far.

The thousands of unmarked government records obtained in the Mar-a-Lago search were not specifically identified, and it was unclear whether the volume of material would factor into a judge’s decision to appoint a special master to oversee the document review.

The judge continues to weigh the appointment of a special master to review the documents

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on August 8 for documents from the Trump administration that may have provided evidence of violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice. Trump filed suit for a special master to review the documents, potentially blocking the Justice Department from documents related to communications from his lawyers or executive aides.

US District Judge Allyn Cannon released the list while deciding whether to appoint a special master and potentially limit access to Justice Department documents.

FBI: Find part of ‘active criminal investigation’

In a status report filed with the docket, prosecutors described the inquiry as an “active criminal investigation.”

“It is important to note that the ‘review’ of seized material is not a stand-alone investigative step but an ongoing process in this active criminal investigation,” the lawyers said. “That said, the government can confirm to the court that the investigative team has already examined everything seized (except the material subject to the filter protocol), even though its investigation and further review is ongoing.”

In addition to the criminal investigation, the Justice Department said in court records that it is working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to assess the potential national security threat posed by the discovery of unsecured classified documents.

Empty classified folders

The newly unsealed search warrant receipt does not contain enough information to determine what happened to the documents inside the empty “classified” folders recovered by the FBI, a former senior White House information security official said, a discrepancy that raises serious concerns.

“It’s hard to know, but an empty folder can set off some alarm bells. An important decision [documents] and other memoranda are often required to be returned from the president to the staff secretary across topics for distribution and implementation by senior aides,” said Rajesh Dey, the White House staff secretary in the Obama administration who was in charge of classified security. Manage documents and paper flow to the President and senior staff.

Bradley Moss, national security attorneyA tweet said that if the empty folders were used to store classified documents, there would be documents showing who put the records in those folders and what they were.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyR-Calif., and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Way on Friday calling for testimony and hearings about the search.

Classified documents were mixed with magazines, clothing, news clippings

At least seven boxes of documents, photographs and other materials were taken from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago office and included at least 24 classified documents and empty folders. Two of them were labeled with instructions to “Return to Staff Secretary Military Assistant.”

The list describes 15 “secret” documents, seven “top secret” documents and 43 empty folders with “classified” banners from boxes retrieved from Trump’s office at Mar-a-Lago. Another secret document was found separately in “45 Office”.

Box 10 recovered from the Mar-a-Lago storage room revealed the haphazard nature of the storage. The contents include articles of clothing, magazine clippings, a book and 32 classified documents with a mix of 255 unidentified records and photographs.

Thousands of pictures were found in boxes in the storage room. The list also features hundreds of periodicals, newspaper articles, and other documents without classified markings. Several articles of clothing were recovered from the storage room.

