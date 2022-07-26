Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley, Percival Everett among 13 authors longlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize

Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley and Percival Everett are among the 13 authors longlisted for this year’s Booker Prize.

The £50,000 (CAD$77,467) Booker Prize is awarded annually to the best original novel written in English and published in the UK.

Keegan is on the long list Little things like these.

Similar little things explores the themes of complicity and human decency. At 116 pages, it is the shortest book recognized in the history of the award.

The action takes place in Ireland in the mid-1980s. Little things like these a touching story about faith, forgiveness and the authority of the Catholic Church. The protagonist of the book is Bill Furlong. faces a moral dilemma when he discovers a shivering, ragged girl locked in a barn at a local convent.

Little things like these won the 2022 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction and was also Finalist, Rathbones Folio Prize 2022 for Best Literary Work of the Year.

LISTEN | Claire Keegan on writers and company:

Writers and company1:05:50Little Things Like This by Claire Keegan is a story of moral crisis, heroism and the human heart. Claire Keegan’s beautifully written fiction is subtle and emotionally deep. Her new novel, Little Things Like This, has been highly acclaimed and featured on many lists of the best books of the year in the UK. Little Things Like These is set during a time of economic hardship and the power of the Catholic Church in Ireland in the 1980s. This is a touching story about complicity and human decency.

Keegan is an Irish author of award-winning short stories, including two short story collections. Antarctica as well as Walking through the blue fields.

Mottley was longlisted for her debut novel. night crawl.

night crawl it is a novel about race, class, and economic insecurity. The novel is about Kiara and her brother Marcus, who live in a dilapidated apartment complex in East Auckland.

One night, what begins as a drunken misunderstanding with a stranger turns into a job that Kiara never dreamed of but now desperately needs: night crawling or sex work.

Mottley is an American writer from California. She was the recipient of the 2018 Auckland Young Poet Award and her work has been featured in the New York Times and Oprah Daily.

She is the youngest author ever to be longlisted for the Booker Prize.

Everett was longlisted for novel Trees.

Trees Everett’s 22nd novel. After a series of brutal murders in the rural town of Money, Mississippi, a pair of detectives from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrive only to be met with resistance and a string of racist white townspeople.

As similar murders occur across the country, detectives suspect the murders are a wave of retaliation for Emmett Till and a brutal legacy of lynching in the American South.

LISTEN | Percival Everett on writers and company:

Writers and company1:00:29Trees by Percival Everett represents a world in which the horrors of lynching have been avenged. In 1955, the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Money, Mississippi, brought national attention to racial violence and injustice. The perpetrators were never punished. But in Percival Everett’s powerful new novel Trees, that story returns to haunt Mani’s white townsfolk in retribution for the American South’s brutal legacy of lynching.

Everett is a Los Angeles-based American writer and professor of English at the University of Southern California. In addition to writing over 30 books, he is also an accomplished artist and has been training horses and mules for 12 years.

Full list of 13 books:

The 13 books on this year’s longlist were selected from 169 novels published between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, and submitted for the prize by the publishers.

“All 13 books, of course, reflect – and reflect – the concerns of our planet over the past few years. Not surprisingly, in the wake of the pandemic, they are addressing how we imagine disease as a living enemy to be fought daily. fundamentals, issues of racial and gender injustice and the fragility of the political order,” said jury chairman Neil McGregor in a press statement.

The 2022 jury consists of cultural historian, writer and broadcaster Neil McGregor, academic and broadcaster Shahida Bari, historian Helen Castor, writer and critic M. John Harrison, and writer, poet and professor Alain Mabanku.

A shortlist of six titles will be announced on September 6, 2022. The winner will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Since 2013, authors of any nationality are eligible to participate. No Canadian has been recognized as a contender for the 2022 award. Canadian authors Mary Lawson and Rachel Kask have been longlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize.

Margaret Atwood shared the 2019 prize with British writer Bernardine Evaristo. Atwood received recognition for her novel Testamentsand Evaristo for her romance Girl, Woman, Other. They divided the prize fund equally.

Two other Canadians have won the prize since its inception in 1969: Michael Ondaatje in 1992 for English patient as well as Jan Martel in 2002 for Life of Pi.