Fox News co-host Dagen McDowell criticized CNN political contributor Van Jones’s comments Thursday that President Biden is doing “good” if he removes the “nutty stuff” on “The Five.”

Dagen McDowell: You have the Federal Reserve trying to fight this inflation. But at the same time, just last week, the CHPS bill and then this Schumer-Manchin prosperity green monstrosity, combine that, more than $700 billion in additional spending, additional incentives. So you are feeding the beast of inflation. You don’t help the feds fight it. Also, student extensions, moratoriums on student loan payments, again, inflationary handouts to rich doctors and lawyers. The more the Biden administration continues to spend and feed inflation, the harder it is for the central bank, Jay-Powell and the Fed to fight it and higher rates. You see, like an economy entering Armageddon, your houses have fallen, all your possessions have fallen. You have a recession that doesn’t last two quarters, but literally years. Instead of recession, you know, inflation, recession, I call it the never-ending circle of suckitude.

