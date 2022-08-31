New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said earlier Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. During a campaign-style stump speech here President Biden was chastised for making hackneyed or “racist” comments.

Biden spoke from his hometown of Scranton down US-11 and regaled the crowd by referencing his childhood while making political points.

The president said his father, Joe Biden Sr., would hunt in the nearby Pocono Mountains when little Joe was growing up, adding that hunters like Joe Sr. never needed a semi-automatic rifle to hunt:

“How many deer are wearing a Kevlar vest?” he asked, adding that he had “two shotguns at home [and] I’m not against guns.”

At another point, Biden appeared to refer to his work as a lifeguard in the heavily-minority northeast section of Wilmington, Del. He said he was “the only person working as a lifeguard in the area” of the aquatic center that now bears his name.

“You know where the best basketball in the state is and you can always tell where the best basketball is in the city. This is where everybody shows up,” he added.

Biden previously raised eyebrows during discussions of his lifeguard tenure, when he described run-ins with alleged local gang leader “Corn Pop” in 2017 and how the sun would bleach his leg hair when he sat on the guard stand.

On “Hannity,” Terrell said his comments were further examples of alleged racism, with Biden’s basketball reference particularly troubling:

“It’s so racist. He’s the only white guy? Basketball – lots of black people? Joe Biden in a 1955-time warp,” he said.

“His stories are old, outdated and make no sense. And it’s insulting.”

Terrell, whose hometown was rocked by riots in 2020, said Biden supported more police officers on the streets but said nothing about left-wing activists in Los Angeles and beyond.

“Don’t go on TV and talk about law enforcement. When you don’t talk about the summer riots—when you don’t call BLM—when you don’t call them by their first and last names; the squad, the Antifa [or] What this city and country had endured for three years. He did not mention a single word about the riots. He didn’t mention Kamala Harris funding the bail to get the criminals out.

Terrell said Biden is even more disingenuous in claiming he and Democrats support police funding and pointing liberal mayors to defunding departments. Advocates say the outcome of Bill de Blasio’s tenure in New York City is evidence of what Bidenesque governance is in that regard.

“He thinks we’re stupid. No, he doesn’t. People know what happened in the last three years,” Terrell said.

Biden is scheduled to deliver another stump speech in Pennsylvania later this week when he speaks in primetime from Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

About a day later, former President Trump will travel to where Biden was on Tuesday and meet with state Sen. Doug Mastriano — the Republican candidate for governor — and GOP cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet will organize a rally in support of Oz.