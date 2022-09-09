CityNews Hires Lisa LaFlamme as Special Correspondent

CityNews announced that it has hired news veteran Lisa LaFlamme as a special correspondent to cover the death and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

LaFlamme made national headlines last month when she was fired from her job as chief news anchor for STV national news. The move sparked widespread speculation about whether LaFlamme was fired for political reasons or if she was a victim of ageism in the workplace.

CTV stated that the decision to terminate LaFlamme’s contract was due to “a change in viewing habits”. Bell Media, which owns CTV, later said it regretted the way LaFlamme’s departure was handled, and the company announced that it was initiating an internal third-party review of its newsroom in the workplace.

WATCH | The Canadian Journalists Association expresses concern about editorial interference with CTV National News: CAJ raises concerns about editorial interference with CTV National News

LaFlamme’s new employer, CityNews, said she would travel to London to report daily on television and radio about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and the transition to King Charles’s reign, as well as live coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this wonderful and inspiring woman,” LaFlamme said in a statement released by CityNews.

“As this second Elizabethan era draws to a close, I can only say that I am honored to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves behind.”

Rogers Sports and Media, the parent company of CityNews, said LaFlamme’s reporting will be available on all of its platforms.

“News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is an integral part of our mission to keep Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and rich experience are matched to an event of this magnitude,” said Rogers President Colette Watson.