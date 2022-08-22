Cineworld, one of the largest movie theater chains in the world, confirms it is considering bankruptcy

Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world’s largest movie theater chains, said Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US and similar actions elsewhere.

The British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the US and operates in 10 countries, said bankruptcy is one of the options it is considering to help save a business that has struggled to recover from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cineworld said it is in talks with key stakeholders such as lenders. He expects operations to operate as normal once any documentation is filed and “will eventually continue to operate in the long term without significant impact on their employees.” According to the company’s website, it employs about 28,000 people.

The company’s shares fell 58% on Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

Cineworld, which has 9,189 screens across 751 sites, said on Monday it is open for business and is still evaluating its options for increased cash flow and potential restructuring.

The company said in March that the closure due to COVID-19 in the first half of last year had taken a toll, posting a loss of $565.8 million after taxes and debt of $4.8 million. It was also affected by the end of the 2020 takeover of Canadian cinema company Cineplex Inc. A court in Ontario agreed with Cineplex that the British company was in breach of its obligations and awarded C$1.23 billion (US$947.5 million) in damages. Cinemaworld filed an appeal.

Despite the hurdles, Cineworld said pent-up demand for big-screen films helped it out late last year. He also expected blockbusters like Top Shooter: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion and others to help him “continue to recover strongly.”

Shares of AMC and Cinemark, two major US-based movie theater chains, also fell ahead of the New York open.