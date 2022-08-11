type here...
Cineplex posts $1.3 million quarterly profit for first time since pandemic began

By printveela editor

-

4
0
Cineplex Inc. claims that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, it has received a positive net profit.

The theater company reports net income of $1.3 million, or two cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $103.7 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $349.9 million compared to $64.9 million the previous year.

Cineplex reports cinema attendance for the quarter was 11.1 million, up from 1.1 million in the same quarter last year, when it was still facing pandemic-related restrictions.

Box office receipts per visitor in the second quarter were $12.29 compared to $10.89 a year earlier, while concession revenue per visitor was $8.84 compared to $7.86 in the same quarter last year. of the year.

Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Jurassic World Dominion were Cineplex’s best films for the quarter, and CEO Ellis Jacob stated in his release that the combined success of these films “is a testament to the fact that when strong film product is available, Canadians are returning to (company) theaters en masse.”

