Cindy Blackstock Asks Human Rights Tribunal to Reject $20 Billion Child Compensation Deal

An Indigenous children’s rights advocate whose 15-year battle with Ottawa led to a historic $40 billion settlement of discrimination in the Indigenous foster care system is asking the Canadian Tribunal for Human Rights to put the compensation deal back on the drawing board.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the Indigenous Children and Families Care Society, said the agreement made between the federal government and the Indigenous Assembly does not meet the standard for damages set by the tribunal decision on which the deal is based.

“It denies compensation or provides a smaller amount of compensation to some victims who have experienced the worst-case scenario of discrimination, and creates significant uncertainty for other victims,” Blackstock wrote in a sworn letter filed with the court on August 30.

The agreement includes $20 billion in damages and $20 billion in long-term reforms.

The Tribunal will hold two-day virtual hearings Thursday and Friday to decide whether the $20 billion package satisfies its Canadian order to compensate First Nations children and their families for discrimination before the case goes to Federal Court for final approval.

Blackstock told CBC News that the Care Society, which was not involved in the AFN-Ottawa compensation talks, admits that $20 billion is a lot of money.

But since the amount is fixed, there is no guarantee that each applicant will receive at least $40,000, as the tribunal ruled.

This, according to Blackstock, undermines the human rights order.

“What worries me is that the Prime Minister said that no one who has the right [$40,000] will get less, which is not true,” she told CBC News.

“It makes me feel disappointed.”

The property of the deceased parents is not taken into account

In a joint statement, the offices of Minister of Indigenous Affairs Patty Hydu and Minister of Crown and Indigenous Affairs Mark Miller said that every Indigenous child who was forcibly removed from their homes and placed in a child protection back-up system will receive at least $40,000. . or more, depending on the severity of the harm.

But the details of the agreement are still being worked out, the statement said.

“While no amount of compensation can compensate for the grief and trauma that the actions of the Government of Canada have caused to Indigenous children and families, this final settlement agreement is an important step towards recognizing the harm done and an important step forward in healing,” the statement said.

Jeremy Meawasidge sits with his mother Maurina Beadle at their Pictou First Nations home in Nova Scotia, July 2011. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

The settlement does not include the estate of Jordan River Anderson’s mother, Virginia Ballantyne, whose son died in 2005 at the age of five during a bureaucratic battle between Manitoba and Ottawa over who should pay for his care.

This is because it excludes the inheritance of parents who died before the compensation claim was filed.

“It’s really heartbreaking because this family was so generous and Jordan’s mom passed away just six months after Jordan,” Blackstock said.

“It’s sad to see that she is not taken into account and people like her … It seems to me that this is a blatant injustice.”

The estate of the late Morina Beadle, a Pictu Landing First Nation mother in Nova Scotia who won a lawsuit against Ottawa to get her son Jeremy Meawasage treated according to the Jordan principle, will also not receive any money.

However, the estates of Meawasige and Anderson would be compensated.

$40,000 not guaranteed per applicant

In 2007, the House of Commons passed a policy bearing Anderson’s name – the Jordan Principle – to ensure that indigenous children receive basic services, such as health care, before jurisdictional disputes over payments are settled.

The Tribunal ordered Canada to pay $40,000 to each Indigenous child and their parents and grandparents who were forced to leave their homes to access services or who were denied services in accordance with the Jordan Principle.

But because it’s unclear how many bidders for the Jordan principle will come forward, the settlement cannot guarantee $40,000 each under that class, according to an analysis included as evidence in Blackstock’s affidavit.

The deal is a compromise for the parents of the removed children. In situations where more than one child was removed, they received a maximum of $60,000, not $40,000 per child as the tribunal ruled.

It also excludes from compensation the category of removed children – those who were placed in a family, Blackstock said.

Manitoba Indigenous Assembly Regional Head Cindy Woodhouse (left) and Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu (center) listen to Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller during a press conference in Ottawa where the federal government shared details of the 40 billion dollars for indigenous peoples. wellbeing of children. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

According to the agreement, the plaintiffs have until February 2023 to refuse compensation and sue themselves. If they don’t, they won’t be able to file their own legal claims.

NDP Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is urging the government to renegotiate the deal so that everyone receives the full amount of compensation ordered by the tribunal.

“They are not complying with the decision of the human rights tribunal,” Angus said. “You can’t just ignore laws and court decisions that go against you.”

In a statement to CBC News, AFN defended the agreement.

“AFN is working diligently to ensure that all eligible victims are compensated as quickly as possible,” said Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse.

“We will go hand in hand with indigenous peoples throughout this process.”

Ottawa to reject appeal if settlement is approved

In January 2022, AFN and the federal government announced a $40 billion settlement agreement to cover the cost of settling a Canadian Tribunal for Human Rights ruling, two class action lawsuits, and long-term reform of the Indigenous child protection system over five years. .

The deal came after an intense legal battle that began in 2007 when Blackstock filed a human rights complaint with the Assembly of Indigenous Peoples against Canada.

In 2016, the tribunal acknowledged that Ottawa discriminates against Indigenous children and stated that Canada’s actions resulted in “injury and harm to the highest degree, causing pain and suffering”.

In 2019, he ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 — the maximum allowed by Canada’s Human Rights Act — to every child affected by the reservation’s child protection system, along with their primary caregivers, if the children were not taken. to a foster family due to abuse.

NDP MP Charlie Angus is calling on the federal government to revise the $20 billion compensation package. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

He also ordered the government to pay the same amount for violations of the Jordan principle.

Ottawa appealed the Federal Court’s decision, which upheld the order.

Now, Kaidu and Miller’s offices say the government will drop its appeal if the settlement is approved.

“Canada will not continue to appeal (against the Federal Court’s ruling on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s compensation decision) after CHRT declares that its compensation order has been complied with and the Federal Court approves the final settlement,” the statement said. . said.