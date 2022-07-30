Cincinnati Reds trade All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners

Six years ago, when the Cincinnati Reds were in the midst of a rebuild, they traded a middle of the rotation starter for a youngster in Luis Castillo.

Castillo led the Reds rotation for most of his career and developed into a two-time All-Star. Despite his success, the Reds are headed for another rebuild.

The Reds traded Castillo Friday night to the Seattle Mariners for four minor leaguers, including the Mariners’ top two prospects, according to the Baseball America rankings.

Castillo is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, but the Reds hope to get the maximum return of the Castillo trade by giving him a year and a half remaining under team control.

Who wants what? Contenders must address these problem areas at the MLB trade deadline

The Reds continue to deal:Mets get Tyler Naquin, Phillip deals in trade with Reds

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Castillo is the top starting pitcher on the trade market, and the Reds got a package of prospects to match. The Reds acquired shortstop Noelvi Marte, shortstop Edwin Arroyo, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore.

Marte and Arroyo are the Mariners’ top two prospects in the Baseball America rankings. Stoudt is ranked No. 5 in the Mariners’ system by MLB.com.

Marte, 20, is hitting .275 at High-A with a .363 on-base percentage. He had 19 doubles, 15 homers and 55 RBI in 85 games with 13 stolen bases.

Arroyo, 18, is rated the 48th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America. In 108 career minor league appearances, he hit .299 with 21 doubles, 7 triples, 15 HR, 77 RBI, 25 stolen bases and an .860 OPS.