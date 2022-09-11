New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The church, devastated by the September 11 terrorist attacks, is celebrating its official reopening this year, 21 years after it was destroyed. Michael Saros, chairman of “The Friends of St. Nicholas” joins “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss reopening and consecrating the church.

Michael Passaros: We sanctify churches on the Fourth of July for a very important reason because the St. Nicholas National Shrine celebrates the American values ​​of religious freedom and stands as a defining symbol for the forces of religious intolerance around the world and on that terrible day. 21 years ago, when all of Ground Zero was destroyed, a small Greek Orthodox church was destroyed along with it, and that destruction was an act of religious fanaticism and hatred. In response, we built not only a church, but New York’s only national temple, and it was built as a symbol of peace and love in response to an act of violence and hatred. We are very proud. We will be opening on the first of November and the National Shrine is open to people of all religions, all nationalities. And I invite Americans around the world on our behalf to please visit after November 1st.