House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “in trouble” and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports.

Schumer and six other Democratic senators were seen dining at Trattoria Alberto, an Italian restaurant in Washington, Monday evening, and the group was speaking loudly enough for other patrons to hear, Punchbowl News reported. Schumer expressed confidence that Democrats could retain the Senate in November, but said there was a 60% chance Republicans would take the House.

Other Democratic senators at the meeting included Chris Coons of Delaware, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tom Carper of Delaware, John Hickenlooper of Colorado, and Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Schumer also weighed in on a range of other issues, arguing that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “sucked” former President Donald Trump. He also expressed his belief that Trump will run for the presidency again in 2024.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The dinner came a day before it was revealed that Schumer is spending $15 million of his own campaign funds on Senate races for fellow Democrats across the country.

Schumer campaign Donates $5 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the re-election arm of Senate Democrats. Another $10 million will go directly to campaigns.

Schumer’s move, which comes just eight weeks before the fall election, has sparked a massive spending spree by the Senate Leadership Fund, an umbrella group that supports GOP incumbents and candidates.

