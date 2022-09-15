type here...
Politics Chuck Schumer says he doesn't think Democrats will control...
Politics

Chuck Schumer says he doesn’t think Democrats will control House: Report

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told a group of Senate Democrats on Monday that he thinks his party will not control the House.

According to a report in Punchbowl News, Schumer said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is in trouble.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again expressed confidence at a press conference Wednesday that Democrats will retain the House.

Historically, the party in the White House loses seats in midterm elections.

In 2018, midway through former Republican President Donald Trump’s term, Democrats took control of the House, while Republicans retained control of the Senate.

During former Democratic President Barack Obama’s second term in 2014, Republicans retained a majority in the House and gained a majority in the Senate.

Senate Primary:Who is Caroline Levitt? A New Hampshire GOP candidate could be among the first Gen Z lawmakers

History:Red wave or blue line? Biden, Trump begin running for midterms as Democrats hope to defy history

