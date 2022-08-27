Chrystia Freeland is the latest target of public threats and intimidation of women in Canadian politics.

Public incidents of threats and intimidation of women in public life have increased in recent weeks, with significant examples of abuse directed against politicians – most recently Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland – as well as activists and journalists.

Over the course of several weeks, a group of journalists, especially journalists of color, published a series of personal, anonymous emails they received. These emails contained specific, targeted and disturbing threats of violence and sexual assault, as well as racist and misogynist language.

“It was very insidious and the language around it was a perversion of some progressive language that was used to basically insult and torment us. Also, we were told we were put on a list of journalists to be silenced,” Erica Ifill, The Hill Times columnist and podcast host, told CBC Radio House for the segment that aired on Saturday.

The online harassment escalated into a face-to-face meeting again on Friday when Freeland faced a tirade of verbal abuse during an incident in Grande Prairie, Alta.

In a video widely shared on social media, several people, one of whom is filming, are seen approaching Freeland as she and several others walk through Grande Prairie City Hall to the elevator.

During a brief encounter, the man yells at Freeland, calling her a “traitor”, a “fucking bitch” and telling her to leave the province.

Others in the building tell the couple to leave and end up in the parking lot.

Freeland, who was born in Peace River, about 200 kilometers from Grande Prairie, made a multi-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta, meeting officials, businessmen and workers.

Toxic harm online – what can be fixed? The House of Representatives hears from two journalists of color and an activist who have been harassed online. Then experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens explore what government legislation can do to stem the tide of online toxicity.

Politicians condemn harassment

The actions in the video were widely condemned by politicians and others across the country on Saturday. Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest tweeted that it was “gross intimidation” and “dangerous behavior”. McKenna called it “beyond”.

In an interview with CBC News, Grande Prairie City Council member Dylan Bressy said the meeting was “completely ridiculous”.

“Something that we are seeing across Canada – and our community is not immune – is that there are people who feel disenfranchised, angry and scared, but they express it in totally inappropriate ways that don’t help anyone. “

Legislation is just one piece of the puzzle: expert

Harassment has long been a problem for Canadians in public life, especially for women. Former Liberal cabinet minister Kathryn McKenna, for example, was sometimes forced to have extra security because of the harassment she received, and many other MPs disclosed threats against them.

One of the most prominent examples of online harassment took place in London, Ontario. recently when transgender activist and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti was forced to leave the country after a harassment campaign that included a case of “slapping” – where a threat of violence sent on her behalf but without her knowledge resulted in armed police showing up at her door and arrest her.

Clara Sorrenti from London, Ontario, known as Keffals on the online platform Twitch, says she has faced repeated harassment and even her family has been harassed, so she decided to leave Canada for a while. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

Before the 2021 election, the federal government passed legislation aimed at protecting Canadians from what it calls online harm, but that bill died when the election was called, and after widespread criticism, the new law is back in consultation.

Legislation governing how social media platforms deal with malicious content is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to online harassment, said Emily Laidlaw, a Canadian researcher in cybersecurity law at the University of Calgary. She said reforms to the legal system, education and other policy areas such as cybersecurity and privacy are also important. House.

“We have to fight online harm in all kinds of different laws and social silence, and that’s actually what makes it so difficult,” Laidlaw said.

Yuan Stevens, a lawyer who specializes in human rights and technology, likened the issue to smoking, where education and awareness led to both legal change and a shift in public opinion.

“I think it will take a holistic effort in Canada that will not only ban this, ban this, punish this,” he said, but change attitudes towards people of color, women, LGBT people -communities and others and address the “root causes” of harassment, threats and violence.

Canadian journalists, politicians and others, especially women, have been victims of high-profile and disturbing incidents of harassment, threats and intimidation. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

“This is psychological warfare”

Ifill, a columnist for The Hill Times, described how the campaign against her and other journalists looked targeted, ranging from a few people to a group of more than a dozen, many of whom were of color.

“With every email they get more and more confused. They create scripts based on our past work to torment us,” Ifill told guest host Ashley Burke.

“This is more than just an email. This is a concentrated effort. This is psychological warfare.”

Raisa Patel, formerly of CBC News, including for Housewas one of the journalists who spoke out in support of colleagues and then received her own email.

She told Burke that while the emails contained racism and misogyny, “some of us didn’t feel any reaction to that element in these emails because that’s what we’re used to getting as women and racist journalists.” But what was especially disturbing was the purposeful nature of it. this campaign.”

Journalists said they also struggled with police reactions, including difficulty reporting incidents in the first place and persuading police to take action.

“It was very difficult to get the police to see the very coordinated nature of this campaign and some of the more serious menacing elements in it. Since we went public, I think the process has improved somewhat,” Patel said. .