Christopher Meyer, British ambassador to the US, dies at 78

Christopher Meyer, a good-natured diplomat who served as Britain’s ambassador to Washington from 1997 to 2003 but later said his government had let itself be dragged into supporting the US invasion of Iraq, died July 27 at his holiday home in Megeve, in the French Alps. . He was 78 years old.
His death, apparently from a stroke, was confirmed by several officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
As Britain’s envoy from 1997 to 2003, during the administrations of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Mr. Meyer quietly banned the term “special relationship” to describe the alliance between Britain and the United States, arguing that Washington clearly considered its ties to be different. countries – for example, Israel – to be much more important.
Breaking with many other European countries, the UK has become the Bush administration’s main partner in its invasion of Afghanistan after the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, and in supporting Washington’s claims that Iraq is developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction.
Meyer, however, argued privately at the time, and later in an openly indiscreet book titled DC Confidential (2005), that without sufficient evidence that Saddam Hussein was in possession of the weapon, and in the absence of both further United Nations support and plans To govern Iraq after Hussein’s ouster, Prime Minister Tony Blair and Mr. Bush prematurely reached an agreement to invade Iraq, which he later said was “signed in blood” at the presidential ranch in Texas in April 2002.
“The verdict of history,” wrote Mr. Meyer, “seems to be that it was definitively wrong in both conception and execution.”
However, he later admitted that Washington could well have started the war without British support.
Sparing only a few from reproaches, he wrote disparagingly of Mr. Blair’s ministers. Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott responded by calling the former envoy a “red-socked freak” – a reference to his penchant for luxurious hosiery. (Unflappable, Mr. Meyer adopted the @sirsocks pseudonym on Twitter, under which he expressed his views on the Conservative Party leadership race just a few weeks ago.)
Christopher John Rome Meyer was born on February 22, 1944 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Thirteen days before his birth, his father, Reginald, a lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, died when his plane was shot down during a bombing raid on Greece. He was raised by his mother Eva and grandmother in Brighton.
He attended boarding school at Lansing College in West Sussex, studied in Paris and received a degree in history from the University of Cambridge. He then studied at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, Italy.
In 1997, he married Kathryn Leille Volkmann, who led the international campaign “Parents and Kidnapped Children Together” to allow divorced and separated parents access to their children. She survived him, along with two sons, James and William, from his marriage to Françoise Hedges, which ended in divorce; three stepsons; and grandson.
Mr. Meyer joined the Foreign Office in 1966. He has worked in Moscow, Madrid, Brussels and Washington DC and spent a year at Harvard as a Visiting Fellow. In 1994, he became press secretary for Conservative Prime Minister John Major.
He briefly served as Ambassador to Germany in 1997, and was appointed Ambassador to Washington later that year. His longest tenure as British ambassador to Washington after World War II will include Clinton’s impeachment, Bush’s uncompromising victory in 2000, the September 11, 2001 attacks, the invasion of Afghanistan and the prelude to war. in Iraq.
In 1998 he was knighted.
In his memoirs, Mr. Meyer wrote that Jonathan Powell, Mr. Blair’s chief of staff, ordered him to get as close to the White House as possible. He became as close as possible to the Bush administration: he played tennis with Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser; went river rafting with Donald H. Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense; and befriended his next door neighbor, Vice President Dick Cheney.
After retiring in 2003, Mr. Meyer served for six years as chairman of his country’s Press Complaints Commission, a self-monitoring body he helped to strengthen.
He later wrote books and articles and posted regularly on Twitter, where in 2020 he wondered why The New York Times was, he said, so unrelentingly Anglophobic. “Is it Brexit when the newspaper is more royalist than the king for the Remain cause?” he asked. “Is this hatred for Boris, whom they ridiculously think is a mini-Trump?”
He has also hosted television documentaries, including the BBC series Networks of Power (2012), in which he sought to bring out the commonalities between powerful global cities and their influential residents.
“I thought, this is really interesting – what drives these cities? Who makes them tick? he said The keeper in 2012. “And I started with a hypothesis that I think was more or less confirmed by the filming, which is that maybe they have more in common with each other than with their countries. Looking at Mumbai, Moscow and Rome, I would say that they have a disturbing degree of nepotism in common.”
The real problem, he added, is that “it’s your nature to surround yourself with people who you think will advance your interests, with whom you have some substantial compatibility and with whom you get along.”