He attended boarding school at Lansing College in West Sussex, studied in Paris and received a degree in history from the University of Cambridge. He then studied at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, Italy.

In 1997, he married Kathryn Leille Volkmann, who led the international campaign “Parents and Kidnapped Children Together” to allow divorced and separated parents access to their children. She survived him, along with two sons, James and William, from his marriage to Françoise Hedges, which ended in divorce; three stepsons; and grandson.

Mr. Meyer joined the Foreign Office in 1966. He has worked in Moscow, Madrid, Brussels and Washington DC and spent a year at Harvard as a Visiting Fellow. In 1994, he became press secretary for Conservative Prime Minister John Major.

He briefly served as Ambassador to Germany in 1997, and was appointed Ambassador to Washington later that year. His longest tenure as British ambassador to Washington after World War II will include Clinton’s impeachment, Bush’s uncompromising victory in 2000, the September 11, 2001 attacks, the invasion of Afghanistan and the prelude to war. in Iraq.

In 1998 he was knighted.

In his memoirs, Mr. Meyer wrote that Jonathan Powell, Mr. Blair’s chief of staff, ordered him to get as close to the White House as possible. He became as close as possible to the Bush administration: he played tennis with Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser; went river rafting with Donald H. Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense; and befriended his next door neighbor, Vice President Dick Cheney.