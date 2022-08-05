Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp taught her about homosexuality as a child

(CNN) Actress Christina Ricci grew up in Hollywood and learned many life lessons from her fellow celebrities, including, she says, what homosexuality is.

Speaking with Andy Cohen For his SiriusXM show, the “Yellowjackets” actress said Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to her “in simple terms” during a phone call while filming “Mermaids” with Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder.

“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And it was like, ‘Oh, he might be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,'” Ricci recalled in the interview. “And I was in Winona’s trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how to (expletive).’ So she put me on the phone with Johnny and Johnny explained it to me.”

Ricci said she was 9 years old at the time, and Depp explained the “very important” word to her.

“He was like, ‘When a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,'” Ricci said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, okay,'”

