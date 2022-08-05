type here...
Entertainment Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp taught her about homosexuality...
Entertainment

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp taught her about homosexuality as a child

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Actress Christina Ricci grew up in Hollywood and learned many life lessons from her fellow celebrities, including, she says, what homosexuality is.

Speaking with Andy Cohen For his SiriusXM show, the “Yellowjackets” actress said Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to her “in simple terms” during a phone call while filming “Mermaids” with Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder.
“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And it was like, ‘Oh, he might be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,'” Ricci recalled in the interview. “And I was in Winona’s trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how to (expletive).’ So she put me on the phone with Johnny and Johnny explained it to me.”
    Ricci said she was 9 years old at the time, and Depp explained the “very important” word to her.
      “He was like, ‘When a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,'” Ricci said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, okay,'”
      Read on
      Cohen joked that he doesn’t know why Ryder enlisted Depp’s help “when you get Cher in the next trailer.”
        Rikki smiled. “I know, we should have run there.”
          “Yellowjackets” was nominated for seven Emmy Awards last month, including best drama. Ricci was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

          Previous articleMother of NFL player Kevin Ware’s murdered girlfriend calls for justice: ‘He was never held accountable’
          Next articleThe jury marks Alex Jones with a $45.2 million fine for Sandy Hook’s two parents.

          Latest news

          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Meet the Women Who Chase Storms in Alberta

          Stormchaser Beth Allan stands in front of the supercell. (Presented by Beth Allan) CommentsBeth...
          Read more
          ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

          Set in British Columbia’s ghost town, Punjabi’s premier feature film explores the history of the province’s first Sikh settlers.

          In the early 1900s, a young man travels to Canada to earn money for his family back home....
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has ended

          (CNN)Kate is no more. Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship,...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Jesse Waters: Liberals suddenly don’t want to see immigrants

          off Video Jesse Waters: Biden inspired immigrants to make this dangerous journey...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Pierce Brosnan Wishes Wife Keeley Happy 21st Anniversary in Instagram Tribute

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Nicole Hazen, 45-year-old wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, has died of cancer

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News