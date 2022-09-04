New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christina Hawke Husband Joshua Hall and a handful of close friends and family held a wedding on the Hawaiian island of Maui to celebrate their nuptials, nearly five months after the couple first secretly said “I do.”

The Home remodeling specialist Dressed in a white lace gown with a long train, she stunned as she hugged her husband in romantic snaps by the sea to commemorate their big day.

“Shared vows in front of family and our closest friends,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything in life has led me to where I am now, where I want to be.

Christina Hawke is married to realtor Joshua Hall

“My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui has a special place in my heart. A wonderful night full of love.”