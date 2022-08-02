New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christie Brinkley made a splash In 2017, at age 63, she posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alongside her daughters, Alexa Rae Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

It’s not the first time for the model, who first covered the magazine in 1979, then went on to grace the covers for the next two years. But this time, the star is having second thoughts.

Brinkley told the August/September 2022 issue of Long Island Woman that the opportunity “came out of the blue.”

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it,” the 68-year-old admitted to the outlet. “But I really wanted my girls to have that experience so we said OK.”

.@seabrinkley Proves that age is not more than a number! And this time, she is back with her daughters https://t.co/PBky2xmZOt pic.twitter.com/aISV55vFZs — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 7, 2017

The shooting took place at their family home in Turks and Caicos. Given Brinkley’s successful career, she faced some insecurities about posing in bikinis once again.

“The second you start thinking about being on ‘Sports Illustrated,’ it’s like, ‘Oh, do we stack up?’ You start to think,” Brinkley explained. “Everybody has a little bit of insecurity. It’s interesting to see everyone there together and work through their insecurities and get it out.”

“My girls have different fears growing up in front of the scrutiny of the press, so I think it’s a little anxiety-ridden,” she continued. “But it was a catalyst, I think. Everyone enjoyed that moment and had that experience together.”

Brinkley notes that having a positive outlook on life is essential over the years.

“I was always of the school that said, ‘You should be grateful for what you’ve got. You have two arms, two legs, two eyes,'” she said. “It’s crazy to stress about anything else. Be grateful. If you gain five pounds, that’s you and all good.”

These days, Brinkley is grateful Modeling industry It has become more inclusive over the years.

“The most beautiful thing about this beauty industry is that its arms are wide open, they try to make sure that every size, shape, age, race is embraced and celebrated,” she says. “And they see themselves and find themselves on the pages and feel good about themselves.”

While it’s a “great movement,” Brinkley said more work needs to be done.

“I still want to see more women my age in magazines, because women always say on my Instagram account, ‘I’m so happy when I see your full outfit. Because sometimes I don’t know what to wear,'” she said. “And I try and give the message to people, if you feel good, that’s OK.”

Back in April 2021, Brinkley said Fox News Digital She hopes her latest swimsuit snaps, often going viral, will inspire other women to celebrate themselves, regardless of their age.

“I’m posting these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about numbers,'” Brinkley said at the time. “In the past, numbers meant anything. After 30, I remember people thinking you shouldn’t wear your hair past your shoulders or that you need your hemline to hold your kneecaps.”

“I’ve always found those rules too restrictive,” she says. “Everybody’s different, everybody’s special. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t fly past a certain age. Love, celebrate. Don’t be controlled by those numbers.”

At the time, Brinkley said She didn’t see herself posing Again for the SI swimsuit.

“Hmm, I doubt it,” she said. “I felt like, been there, done that. When I put my bathing suit back on, I want to take a snorkel and go diving, see the fish.”