At Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers game, a sentimental message appeared on the Jumbotron for a fan named Mark.

The message read: “Mark – your friendship means the world to me – don’t destroy it.” Mark Friend was sent to the zone in front of thousands at a professional baseball game.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field, August 16, 2022, in Milwaukee.

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

But the Brewers got to the mark, scoring two in the eighth to tie it. Keston Hiura belted a walk-off home run in the ninth.

According to Christian Yelich, it turns out that Mark was the inspiration for the Brew Crew.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on May 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

“Down 2 in the 8th inning, he looked up in the dugout, saw this and said, ‘Let’s win one for Mark.’ We got you.” Yelich tweeted Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich signals to the dugout after hitting a triple for the cycle in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on May 11, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

(Emily Chin/Getty Images)

The Brewers trail the St. Louis Cardinals by six games in the National League Central, but they trail the San Diego Padres by just 1.5 games for the final wild-card spot.