At Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers game, a sentimental message appeared on the Jumbotron for a fan named Mark.

The message read: “Mark – your friendship means the world to me – don’t destroy it.” Mark Friend was sent to the zone in front of thousands at a professional baseball game.

But the Brewers got to the mark, scoring two in the eighth to tie it. Keston Hiura belted a walk-off home run in the ninth.

According to Christian Yelich, it turns out that Mark was the inspiration for the Brew Crew.

“Down 2 in the 8th inning, he looked up in the dugout, saw this and said, ‘Let’s win one for Mark.’ We got you.” Yelich tweeted Tuesday.

The Brewers trail the St. Louis Cardinals by six games in the National League Central, but they trail the San Diego Padres by just 1.5 games for the final wild-card spot.