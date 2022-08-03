New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christian Vazquez posted a heartfelt tribute to his former team on social media after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros earlier this week.

In unusual fashion, the Red Sox catcher had to walk through the clubhouse to reach his new team. Houston and Boston were scheduled to play that night.

Vazquez posted a touching note on Instagram, reminiscing about his time in Boston and their run to a World Series championship in 2018.

“My extended family. There are so many mixed feelings as I write this. We’ve been together for 15 years. I’ve been away from home for 17 years since 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox. Going through the minors and finally hitting the big show in 2014, you all have my back. After that “Getting Tommy John in 2015 and recovering from it. Until 2018, a great season where you and I became world champions,” he wrote. .

“Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You’ve seen me grow as a person and as a player. I’ve seen all the minor league teams from the extended rookie season, the Lowell Spinners, the Greenville Drive, the Salem Red Sox, the Portland Sea Dogs and the Pawtucket Red Sox and I’m grateful. There is so much to be had. I am forever grateful to the coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers and teammates who became my family during my time on all of the Red Sox teams, because you helped me and supported me when I was away from my family.

“It’s true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fans in baseball and in the world! Your energy at Fenway and on the road is unmatched, and I hope to hear your joy in my heart forever. Even with a different uniform on my back, I will come back to you one day. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart and this is where I leave a piece with you. God bless you all, love you forever Red Sox Nation!”

Vazquez told fans of his new team that he is ready to help the Astros get another World Series ring.

The 31-year-old catcher played in 84 games this season for Boston. He hit .282 with a .759 OPS. He hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.