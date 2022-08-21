New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A private Christian school in Florida is not backing down from a longstanding policy that students do not engage in sexual behavior outside of marriage, despite alleged death threats against school leaders and allegations that the school is targeting gay and transgender students.

“If I back away from something like that, I’m giving up on the truth that God has spoken. I …. my brain likes to say, ‘How is this so hard for people to understand? God said it.’ This is one of the many reasons we have a Christian school, and we will not abandon this policy. God has spoken on these issues,” Grace Christian School Administrator Barry McKean told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Sunday.

The interview followed national news coverage of an email McCain sent to the school community earlier this summer that highlighted that students would be identified only by their “biological sex” and said that students who were found to be “participating” in a gay or transgender lifestyle would be questioned. . “Leave school immediately.”

“We believe that God created mankind in his image: male (male) and female (feminine), sexually distinct but equal in dignity,” McKean read in an email sent to the school community in June, according to NBC News.

A Florida Christian school said students who live a gay or trans lifestyle will be asked to opt out

“Therefore, one’s biological sex must be affirmed and no attempt should be made to physically change, alter, or disagree with one’s biological sex—including, but not limited to, selective gender reassignment, transvestite, transgender, or non-binary gender fluid acts. . conduct (Genesis 1:26-28). Students at the school will be referred to by gender on their birth certificates and referred to by name in the same manner,” the email continued.

McKean said parents were asked to send an email as a reminder that “although this is celebrated and encouraged by the country, God has condemned it. And in this school we are going to follow God rather than man.” He added that no student has been booted from the school for their sexual orientation.

One mother said she pulled her daughter, who identified as a lesbian, from school after McCain’s email. She told the media that although there were “loving teachers at that school” and that she respected the school’s opinion, she removed her high school for the girl’s “best interests”.

McKean told Fox News Digital that the policy is not new, explaining that the school has had a “human sexuality policy since day number one” in 1975 and that such a policy is common for Christian schools.

“We don’t expect any of our students who aren’t married to be sexually active, whether they’re bisexual, heterosexual or homosexual. I tell people, if a guy comes in the door, he’s having sex with his girlfriend, the student will be expelled,” McKean said.

The school administrator, who declined to speak to media outlets pending a Fox News Digital interview, said he and his family have faced death threats following press coverage of his email on the policy. He added that he was forced to beef up security at the school.

“It’s fun for us … to be painted as hateful. We’ve had hundreds, maybe thousands of phone calls over the weekend on Thursday, Friday, some of the most outrageous things: people threatening to burn down my house, threatening to kill me. Family. ,” McKean said.

He added that the school was forced to deploy “massive law enforcement” on Friday and deployed armed security guards to protect students from any potential threat.

But amid outrage from some, McKean said the school community and people across the country are wholeheartedly behind the policy, with one person donating $5,000 to the school telling school leaders to “stay strong, keep believing.”

Not just Florida: States weigh bills to ban gender IDs and sexual orientation notices

“Our parents have been very supportive. Many of them came to church this morning. They normally go to other churches, but they came here this morning for support. And we’re getting a lot of support from all over the country. There’s been a lot of hate calls and hate mail,” he said. He also mentioned that the school currently has a waiting list of over 100 students.

Florida school district responds to Transling Act with new reporting system for LGBTQ students

McCain released a response video last week after the news coverage, saying he was prompted to do so because people were portraying the school as “hateful.”

“We’re not a group that hates people. We don’t hate students of a certain persuasion,” he said in the video.

McCain said he was shocked that the policy would even make national headlines, arguing that the outcry from some across the country suggests America is drifting away from God and Christianity.

“It’s beyond me to blow what this is, like you’re shocked that a Christian school has this policy?” he said

McCain told Fox that he told the congregation at church Sunday morning that the outrage over the policy “just shows you where our country is. They either don’t understand God … or they’re rejecting what they want. To fight on every level for what he says.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Maybe God chose us for this particular time just to encourage us [like-minded people] That, ‘Hey, there are things to stand for and we’re going to do them,'” he added.