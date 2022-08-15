New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of an attack on the Family Research Council, a Christian nonprofit, by a man who targeted the organization using the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hate map.”

“Terrorism is designed to intimidate people and pull them back and make them afraid. Well, I believe that describes what they tried to do here yesterday at the Family Research Conference and by extension to traditional values ​​supporters, Christians across the country.” Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said after the attack in 2012. “But let me tell you, that’s not going to work. We’re not going anywhere.”

On August 15, 2012, FRC headquarters in Washington, DC was shot by a man named Floyd Lee Corkins II, who entered the building carrying a 9mm pistol, several ammunition clips and a box of spare rounds. Prosecutors said his goal was to “kill as many people as possible,” but the actions of a heroic building manager were “the only thing that stopped Floyd Corkins, II from committing a mass shooting.”

Perkins told the media shortly after the attack that he believed the Southern Poverty Law Center had given Corkins a “license” to attack FRC as “a hate group because we defend the family and we stand for traditional, orthodox Christianity.”

Corkins eventually told investigators he was motivated to attack after seeing the FRC listed as an anti-gay group on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website.

“The Southern Poverty Law lists, uh, anti-gay groups,” Corkins told the FBI, according to interrogation footage. “I found it online — did a little research, went to websites, stuff like that.”

The FRC describes itself as an organization working to “promote faith, family and freedom in public policy and culture from a biblical worldview.” A decade after the attack, the FRC remains on the SPLC’s “hate map” as allegedly “anti-LGBTQ.”

The SPLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FRC’s continued designation as a hate group on Fox News Digital’s “hate map.”

Corkins also took issue with the leadership at Chick-fil-A and his views on same-sex marriage, and he brought 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the FRC with the intention of throwing fast-food in the faces of FRC employees. Beating, according to court documents.

FRC building manager Leo Johnson, who was working security at the entrance to the building, thwarted Corkins’ plan. He heroically confronted the shooter and subdued him. Johnson was shot in the arm and survived the attack.

Corkins pleaded guilty to charges of committing an act of terrorism while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and interstate transportation of firearms and ammunition. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2013.

Although the FRC is listed as a hate group by the SPLC, other organizations that openly attack organizations across the country are not included on its website. For example, Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for a handful of attacks on pro-life and pregnancy centers from coast to coast this year, but is not listed or mentioned as a “hate group” on the SPLC website, according to the search. of the site.

The SPLC did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital earlier this summer about whether it was monitoring pro-choice violence or whether it planned to add pro-choice groups Jane’s Revenge or Ruth St. to its “hate list.”

