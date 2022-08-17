Christian McCaffrey is at the center of day two of the Panthers-Patriots scrimmage

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. – The second day of joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to more fighting and threats from both coaches to cancel practice.

Tuesday’s session saw two fights and five player ejections, and Wednesday’s session saw Patriots players and coaches shake hands for hitting Christian Wilkerson, who was evaluated from the site. After it was all over, three players (Patriots defensive lineman Dietrich Wise and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and safety Kenny Robinson) were ejected from practice.

The problem started in the full-contact kickoff return drill. It was clear that both sides were aggressive towards each other as it became common for players to pull their teammates away from potential tackles after the whistle. Tempers flared as Robinson punched Wilkerson hard.

Both Robinson and Wilkerson were ejected from Tuesday’s fight.

While some Patriots said they were unhappy with the hit, Robison angered the New England players by standing over the seriously injured Wilkerson. Patriots special teams coach Cam Acord immediately ran onto the field and grabbed Robinson by the jersey. Matthew Slater and Ronnie Perkins also followed Robinson, but no punches were thrown.

The two coaches wrapped up that kickoff drill and immediately went 11-on-11. At that time there was a fight. On the first rep, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey took a handoff and ran to the left. Wise, a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, hit McCaffrey hard near the sideline. As the running back stepped up, he threw the ball to Wise.

At that point, several Panthers players began fighting Wise, who was sent flying into the front row of bleachers. A woman in the front row was injured when a player’s helmet landed on her leg, according to a Patriots team official. A medical team was sent to check on her and she was assisted in a wheelchair, but the fan said it wasn’t necessary. Her foot was swollen and she was given ice to help. The Patriots gave her tickets to a game of her choice this season.

While that was happening, there were more fights around Scrum. Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers throws punches at a Panthers player. It happened while Wilkerson was on the field, being attended to by Patriots medical personnel.

When the coaches broke this scrum, they held quick team meetings on the field. After practice, Panthers coach Matt Rule told his teams that if another fight broke out, practice would be canceled.

Eventually, Wise, Hubbard and Robinson were dismissed from the practice. This marks the second day in a row that Robinson has been sacked.

The Patriots and Panthers did not fight after that, but were clearly concerned with each other. Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson and Moton lock up with each other after a drill at practice. The Patriots sideline was also upset with the Panthers defensive back, who was unrecognizable for what he did while covering receiver Josh Hammond. Patriots rookie safety Brenden Schooler also hit Panthers tight end Derek Wright so hard that he had to be helped off the field.

The Patriots and Panthers play each other in their second preseason game this Friday.