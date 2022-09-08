New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Christian bakers in Oregon who are fighting financial penalties over their shop’s refusal to make same-sex wedding cakes nine years ago have asked the Supreme Court to overturn a state decision they claim again violated their religious rights.

“It’s been almost 10 years at this point,” First Liberty Institute senior counsel Stephanie Taub told Fox News Digital. “The state has violated the client’s rights and we are asking the Supreme Court to grant Aaron and Melissa Klein a complete and final victory.”

Aaron and Melissa Klein, who run the “Sweet Cakes by Melissa” bakery Gresham, Oregon , refused to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding in 2013, citing his Christian religious beliefs. A lesbian couple was forced to close their shop after Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) ordered them to pay a $135,000 judgment for discriminating against them for violating the state’s public accommodations law.

They were also struck with a libel order prohibiting them from “publishing or displaying any form that would deny, withhold or deny any accommodation, benefits, facilities, services or privileges of public accommodation, or any discrimination against any person on grounds of sexual orientation.” will be done.”

After several appeals, the Supreme Court returned the case to Oregon in 2019 Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. Vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commissionwhich held that government officials could not be hostile to citizens’ free exercise of their religious beliefs.

In January 2022, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled that BOLI demonstrated anti-religious hostility and vacated the $135,000 compensatory award, citing a violation of the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. An appeals court then sent the case back to BOLI, which in July reduced the damage award from $135,000 to $30,000.

Klein’s lawyers announced Thursday that they have petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case again, arguing that the commission violated Klein’s constitutional rights by not providing him with due process and effectively forcing speech that violates his religious beliefs.

“If you look at what happened here, the state agency that acted as prosecutor, judge and jury in this case was biased against Aaron and Melissa’s beliefs,” Taub said. “The Oregon court itself concluded that the agency violated their free speech rights because it did not act in a religiously neutral manner.”

“So even Oregon courts have recognized this bias,” Taub added. “And this case should have been over. But instead, the Oregon court sent the case back to the same biased agency for further proceedings.”

BOLI told Fox News Digital that “the Bureau of Labor and Industry does not typically comment on ongoing litigation.”

Taub said the Kleins and their lawyers are “optimistic” about the final outcome of the case. “It’s been a long time,” she said. “They’re looking to start in a new state. They’re not in Oregon anymore and hopefully they’ll be opening a new bakery soon.”