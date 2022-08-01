New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A leading forensic pathologist says it’s “strange” that Tennessee bride Krist Chen, 39, was cremated in Fiji instead of being sent back to the US for a second autopsy, even though her family’s lawyer said her injuries were too severe to carry out. otherwise transported.

Fiji police say they found Chen dead at the Turtle Island Resort – an exclusive private island in Fiji – with severe injuries to her face, head and back. They arrested her husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, on another island on July 11 after he allegedly fled the resort after an argument.

Ronald Gordon, an attorney for Chen’s family, previously told Fox News Digital that the victim’s injuries were so horrific that hospital staff told her parents she would have to be cremated before returning to the United States.

The wounds around her eyes were so deep that the hospital advised her family not to arrange for Chen’s remains to be transferred, he said. The wounds were so severe that the mortuary attendant feared that a fragrant liquid would leak out.

“Unfortunately, they were forced to cremate her in Lautoka,” he said.

Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that Chen’s remains could be returned to the US in a sealed casket for further forensic analysis, and the idea was completely disputed.

“There is no need to embalm the body … the United States is one of the few countries that does embalming,” he said.

The body does not disappear. So whatever, whatever the condition of the body, the next of kin have the right to arrange their own burial. – Dr. Michael Baden, Forensic Pathologist

Baden, a former New York City chief medical examiner and Fox News contributor, questioned whether there had been a miscommunication.

“It was a skeletal remains, yet the body does not disappear,” he added. “What I’m trying to say is: the body doesn’t disappear. So whatever, whatever the condition of the body, the next of kin have the right to make their own burial arrangements.”

Baden, who has worked on previous cases in Fiji, said he did not understand the logic – the remains of soldiers killed in war are still repatriated in coffins rather than urns.

“If they were told that they were not in a position to send to America, then someone misled them,” he said.

As for his own injuries – severe lacerations and blunt-force trauma – he said they indicated the crime was personal but alone was not enough to convict the husband.

“People who know each other intimately can have violent love and violent hatred, and so overkill often suggests a close relationship,” he said. “But it is not enough to say that the husband did it.”

Prosecutors have not yet filed specific charges about what happened the night of Chen’s murder. Last week, a judge gave them 21 days to do so.

“If there were 20 blows to the body and head, that would indicate that the police would think they should have a closer look at the husband,” he added. “But that’s not evidence — they have to get other evidence.”

According to Gordon, Dawson fled the resort the night of the murder, leaving behind his “sophisticated GPS watch” and bringing only his passport and wallet.

“His intention was to flee the country,” he said. “We certainly think he is a flight risk and are opposing the bail application.”

Dawson is due back in court later this month.

His attorney has declined to respond to multiple requests for comment.