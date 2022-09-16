New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chrissy Teigen opened up about losing her unborn baby Jack at 20 weeks in 2020, revealing on Thursday that what she and husband John Legend said was a “pregnancy loss” was actually an abortion “to save my life.”

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, I had to make some very difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It was halfway clear that he wasn’t going to survive and neither was I going to survive. Without any medical intervention,” she told the Wallis Annenberg Center for told the audience at The Performing Arts. She spoke at the “A Day of Unfair Conversation” conference.

“Let’s call it what it is: it’s an abortion,” she continued. “An abortion to save my life for a baby who didn’t have a chance. And to be honest, I never put it together until a few months ago.”

In August, she wrote on Instagram: “Despite bags and transfusion bags we couldn’t stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed. It wasn’t enough.”

Teigen is currently pregnant. She and Legend already have two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

A few months ago he and Legend Roe v. Teigen said she didn’t think of “losing a pregnancy” as an abortion until discussing Wade’s manipulation.

“I was silent, and I felt strange that I didn’t understand that way,” she explained, after she explained that while empathizing with women who get abortions, he reminded her that he was “one of them.”

She continued, “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world accepted that we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I was really disappointed that I didn’t say what it was first. , and I felt crazy that it took me over a year to understand that we had an abortion. .”

On Wednesday, Teigen spoke about her optimism with her new pregnancy despite her past loss.

“I think miracles always happen, and there are many ways to make them happen,” she told People magazine, adding, “It still hurts.”

She added how pregnancies can look effortless on social media: “It’s always important to me to share the other side of the story for people. And it’s great to see people come forward and appreciate that and become that story. Hope for them.”

Teigen announced her current pregnancy in early August, writing on Instagram, “The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” her caption began.

“After 1 billion shots (recently in the leg, as you can see!) there’s another one on the way. Every appointment I say to myself, ‘OK I’ll announce today if it’s healthy’ but I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous. “

She continued: “I don’t think I’ll come out of an appointment more excited than nervous, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m hopeful and amazing. Well phew it’s been so hard to keep it in for so long!”