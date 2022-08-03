Chrissy Teigen is pregnant The former model, 36, Taken to Instagram On Wednesday she and her husband John Legend shared that they are expanding their family.
“Emotions have been a blur to say the last few years, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” her caption began.
“After 1 billion shots (recently in the leg, as you can see!) there’s another one on the way. Every appointment I say to myself, ‘OK I’ll announce today if it’s healthy’ but I sigh and hear the heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous to be a huge relief. “
Chrissy Teigen apologizes to court for years of social media bullying: ‘I’m embarrassed, embarrassed’
She continued: “I don’t think I’ll ever come out of an appointment more excited than nervous, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and amazing. Well fav it’s been hard to keep it in for so long!”
Teigen and Legend lost their third child in September 2020. They share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.