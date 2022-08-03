New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant The former model, 36, Taken to Instagram On Wednesday she and her husband John Legend shared that they are expanding their family.

“Emotions have been a blur to say the last few years, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” her caption began.

“After 1 billion shots (recently in the leg, as you can see!) there’s another one on the way. Every appointment I say to myself, ‘OK I’ll announce today if it’s healthy’ but I sigh and hear the heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous to be a huge relief. “

Chrissy Teigen apologizes to court for years of social media bullying: ‘I’m embarrassed, embarrassed’

She continued: “I don’t think I’ll ever come out of an appointment more excited than nervous, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and amazing. Well fav it’s been hard to keep it in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend lost their third child in September 2020. They share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.