Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another baby

By printveela editor

(CNN)Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday that she and her husband, musician John Legend, are expecting a baby.

“We have another one on the way,” she wrote A post on her Instagram account Showing off her baby bump, she later added, “So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and amazing.”
Teigen and Legend have been married for almost 9 years and have two children together, Luna and Miles.
    “The past few years have been a blur of emotions, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen, 36, wrote. She had a miscarriage in 2020.
      After the miscarriage, Teigen spoke openly about her experience, sharing the immense shock and pain she and her husband endured. Her decision to share the news It was seen as a blow against a long-standing culture of peace Despite 10% to 25% of known pregnancies ending in miscarriage American Pregnancy Association.

      Chrissy Teigen and kids Grace cover People’s ‘Beautiful’ issue
      The couple previously said their first 2 children were conceived through in vitro fertilization, and in her announcement Wednesday, Teigen said the new baby was on the way “after 1 billion shots.”
      She said that Tegan was hesitant to announce the pregnancy.
          “At every appointment I told myself, ‘Okay so I’ll announce today,’ but then I breathed a sigh of relief when I heard the heartbeat and decided I was still too nervous,” she wrote.
          “Ok ok,” she wrote, “it was so hard to keep this up for so long!”

          CNN’s Alisha Ibrahimji contributed to this report.



