Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another baby

(CNN) Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday that she and her husband, musician John Legend, are expecting a baby.

Teigen and Legend have been married for almost 9 years and have two children together, Luna and Miles.

The couple previously said their first 2 children were conceived through in vitro fertilization, and in her announcement Wednesday, Teigen said the new baby was on the way “after 1 billion shots.”

She said that Tegan was hesitant to announce the pregnancy.

“At every appointment I told myself, ‘Okay so I’ll announce today,’ but then I breathed a sigh of relief when I heard the heartbeat and decided I was still too nervous,” she wrote.

“Ok ok,” she wrote, “it was so hard to keep this up for so long!”