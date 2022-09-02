New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishel Stouge Netflix is ​​already teasing drama as cameras begin filming the sixth season of the show.

Stage took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out the “fake” co-star. The 41-year-old made a name for herself in her first season Luxury Real Estate Show.

Now, she’s calling someone thirsty for camera time.

“The thirst for camera time in Season 6 is real,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “Wow. That’s insane. But so transparent. Get your 15 minute girl but leave my business out of it.”

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Still ‘Healing’ From Breakup With Chrisschel Stause Amid Season 5 Premiere

While Stause didn’t give any details about the dramatic moment, she did say she “archived” the screenshots for future reference.

“The screenshots are archived for the moment,” she added. “Of course you have a big problem with me—not before—when you have a camera crew around you [rolling eyes emojis] I hate fake [s–t] If you want camera time—say so. Let me help you get the right angle.

“But don’t try to come for the people I love or my business when you’re attached, and I’m there to hype you up for you,” Stage continued. “You’re smart. I think you see who’s ready to throw somebody under the bus for that 15 minutes and who needs attention.”

Christine Quinn bid farewell to the Netflix show which saw Nicole Young and Bree Tyce join the cast of the luxury real estate salesperson for season six.

The show is no stranger to drama. For season five, she had to endure watching Her relationship with Jason Oppenheim Start and end on the TV screen.

Jason, who runs a real estate group with his brother Brett Oppenheim, has previously spoken of how difficult it is to watch. relationship play

“That was tough,” Jason told Page Six at the time. “I saw it a couple of days ago and it was a lot harder than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should do that to be honest.”

“[I’m] Still healing, still processing,” Jason said. “I think — or I hope — maybe I’ve … processed it better now, but it’s obviously going to be a longer process than I anticipated.”

Premiere date The upcoming season Not announced.