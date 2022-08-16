Chris Woodward is the latest MLB manager to be fired, but many are on the hot seat

There was a time when MLB teams were patient with their managers, and even though firings were inevitable, they waited until the offseason to make a change.

It’s been four years since the St. Louis Cardinals fired a manager in a season, dating back to 2018 when Mike Matheny was fired before the 2018 All-Star break.

These days, administrators have trouble keeping their jobs before school starts.

On Monday, Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers became the fourth major league manager to be fired this season.

The Rangers knew the season had been a major disappointment and could wait, but third-base coach Tony Beasley decided to see if he was ready to run the show, making him interim manager for the duration of the season.

The Rangers looked to compete for a postseason berth after spending $500 million on infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Siemian, but fell short. They are 51-63, 23 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

“We’ve had extensive discussions over the past few weeks,” Rangers President Jon Daniels said, “and while the team’s current performance was certainly a big part of this decision, we’re also looking to the future. As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for a postseason year, We felt that a change in leadership was necessary at this time.

The Rangers came under fire after beating the Seattle Mariners in just two of three games over the weekend, but since July 1 they are just 15-25 and 6-24 in one-run games.

The Rangers dominated the AL West from 2010 to 2016, winning two American League pennants and reaching the postseason five times in seven years, but have yet to have a winning season in the six years since their spectacular run.

The drought wasn’t Woodward’s fault, but in his 3½-year stay, they were just 211-287 and showed no signs of improvement.

It’s been a tough year for managerial job security. It began in June when World Series championship managers Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon were fired by the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. Charlie Montoyo, who led the Toronto Blue Jays to the postseason in 2020, was fired in July.

The Phillies, Angels and Blue Jays have all hired interim managers in hopes of turning their seasons around and positioning themselves for playoff runs. The Phillies (63-51) and Blue Jays (61-52) have each shown improvement and would be in the postseason if the season ended today, while the Angels (51-64) have gotten worse.

Who will go next?

There may not be any other managerial layoffs in the final six weeks, but there are plenty of those on the hot seat after the season ends.

Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins: Mattingly took a pay cut three years ago to keep his job. He played a key role in rebuilding the Marlins, but they were expected to compete for a wild card berth and instead collapsed.

Phil Nevin, Los Angeles Angels: The Angels hoped Nevin could start for the team after Maddon was fired. Not even close. It’s not Nevin’s fault, but they plan to interview for a permanent manager this winter.

Mike Matheny, Kansas City Royals: President Dayton Moore was loyal, but the Royals were expected to improve this year and instead regressed, posting the third-worst record in the American League.

Tony La Russa, Chicago White Sox: The White Sox will never fire La Russa again, but will move him to a special assistant role if they miss the postseason. They are a team playing in baseball’s softest division in the league.

Torrey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks: The front office recommended to management two months ago that Lowlow be given an extension, but management decided to wait. The D-backs have struggled ever since, and Lowello is out of contract through 2023.

Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies: He’s done a fantastic job and will certainly be rewarded if the Phillies make the playoffs, but if they fall short, all bets are off.

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays: The Blue Jays have performed better since he replaced Montoyo, but it’s hard to believe he can keep his job short of the playoffs.

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners: Servais could be among the leading candidates to win AL Manager of the Year, or be unseated. The Mariners have positioned themselves to end their 20-year postseason drought, but if they fall short, guess who will be blamed?

