The Texas Rangers made a big splash in the offseason by signing Corey Seager and Marcus Siemian to bolster their offense and capture the American League West title.

But through 114 games with an opening-day payroll of $142 million in 2022, the Rangers are 51-63 and third in the division behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners and almost certainly out of the wild-card race as of Monday.

So, a change happened.

Texas fired Chris Woodward as its manager.

“Chris Young and I had a very difficult time communicating our decision to Chris Woodward today,” Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said in a statement. “During his tenure as Rangers manager, Chris worked tirelessly under some difficult circumstances. He was dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and this was greatly appreciated. He represented the organization with class and dignity.”

Third-base coach Tony Beasley was named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Woodward is in his fourth season with the Rangers. He replaces Jeff Bannister, who led the team to its last playoff appearance in 2016.

Woodward, a former major league infielder, was hired after a few seasons on the staffs of the Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 211-287 with the Rangers and never made the playoffs.