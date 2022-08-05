New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A little girl and her mother take a trip to Walmart, not realizing that 6-year-old Etta is about to meet one of her idols.

Chris Stapleton, The Multiple Grammy Award winner country singerA man on a mission to buy supplies for families in need after the devastating Kentucky floods.

Etta’s mother is Courtney Crider told reporters The encounter with the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer was intense because her daughter has autism and his music often calms her down when she’s overstimulated.

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church snag 5 CMA nominations in same categories, including entertainer of the year

Crider shares, “At first, Etta was all about his beard and his face because she’s a sensory seeker. But, after I told her it was him, again, it just clicked and she was super starstruck.” Per WYMT.

Stapleton, 44, is A father of five himself and was born and raised in Kentucky.

In April of this year, he held a previously scheduled and postponed benefit concert, with all proceeds going to the Kentucky community through Stapleton’s charity.

He shared on his social media, “I can’t think of a greater honor as a musician than to be able to play a show for 40,000 people and give all the profits back to a loyal community. For support.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Stapleton’s charity, the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, raised $1 million from the concert, according to Rolling Stone.

Other artists stopped by to perform at the event, including Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson.

Stapleton currently has his “All-American Road Show“Tourism.

Click here to get the Fox News app