Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton And other country music stars recalled special fan moments during the ACM Honors.

In interviews with Fox News Digital, Stapleton and others opened up about the fan moments and advice they would give their teenagers. The ACM Honors aired Tuesday on FOX.

The show honored country music artists such as Stapleton and Miranda Lambert. Shania Twain And much more.

Stapleton opened up to Fox News Digital about meeting a young fan with special needs when he returned to Kentucky in early August. At that time the state was hit by severe floods.

A video of Stapleton meeting a girl with autism has gone viral. Her mother revealed that the country music star’s music sometimes soothes her.

“Well, I’m back home, you know, trying to help out,” Stapleton told Fox News Digital. “When they got back home there was a terrible flood… and ran into some people at Walmart. And it was the kid’s mother. And yeah, I’m not sure if she knew it was me. But, you know, obviously, the music meant something to her and her parents. “

“Those moments are great,” he added.

Stapleton performed at the ACM Honors on Tuesday night. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer is an ACM Spirit Award recipient.

Mickey Guyton, who cemented his country music career in 2020, also opened up about the special fan moment to Fox News Digital.

“It’s like they’re wearing one of my mechs every time,” Guyton replied when asked what she appreciates about her fans.

“There’s a girl I met prematurely when she was born and now she’s in a wheelchair. And she always shows up at my shows. And it’s really, I love seeing her,” the “Love My Hair” singer added.

Guyton presented an award Tuesday night.

For Charlie Worsham, who won the Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year award, he appreciates his international fans. The “Love Don’t Die Easy” singer recalled performing in the United Kingdom and Europe and hearing fans sing his songs.

“I heard people singing back to me, every word, and I didn’t know how they knew the music, but they did, and it kept me going for months,” he explained to Fox News Digital.

The singer-songwriter also opened up about getting to know her idol, Charles McCoy, who she admires and respects.

“A while ago I was at the Opry. I had just rehearsed with the house band, and I was going to step with Charlie McCoy. I mean, this dude’s a legendary Hall of Famer,” Worsham explained. “I’m kind of scared, you know, like I’m a fan of his. So I’m kind of, waving and saying, ‘Hey.'”

“The next thing I know, he’s shaking my hand and saying, ‘Oh, Charlie, hey man, I love your music’ or whatever. When somebody you admire likes what you do in return, that’s what you get . . . that’s probably the ultimate.”

Fox News Digital Country music stars who spoke at the ACM Honors also had good advice for their younger counterparts.

“Go see your father,” advised Stapleton. “Living more honestly, you know, things like that.”

Adkins, who established himself as a rising country music star with the release of his first album in 1996, told Fox News Digital that he apologizes for his youth.

“I’m very sorry for all the stupid things I’m going to do and the trouble he’s going to get and I’m sorry it took him so long to grow up,” Adkins said.

Country music band Little Big Town has some important advice for their teenagers. The band has been together for over 20 years and is set to record their 10th studio album soon.

“To believe in your courage,” Karen Fairchild told Fox News Digital. When Jimmy Westbrook added: “Yeah, stick to who you are.”

“Don’t listen to people you don’t know,” Fairchild continued.

“Don’t give up,” Kimberly Schlapman muttered “Never give up.”

“Keep dreaming,” said Philip Sweet.

Little Big Town performed Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” during the ACM Honors.

Guyton echoed the sentiment of persistence while speaking with Fox News Digital.

“No matter how hard it is and how insecure you feel, always show up,” she says. “Always, always keep showing up because failure is not giving up. Failure just doesn’t show up. As long as you keep showing up, you will always succeed.”

The ACM Honors premiered on Tuesday, September 13 on FOX.