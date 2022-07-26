New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Rock is packing punches on a new stand-up tour Kevin Hart He made a not-so-veiled reference to Will Smith and his infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards show.

ET Online reported that Rock said during a set at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday that “someone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.” The comment came as the comedian was making a joke about cancel culture.

Rock, 57, echoed the line the next day during a performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Holmdel, New Jersey, US Weekly reported.

Dave Chappelle kicked off Saturday’s show as he mentioned traveling on stage during his Netflix Is A Joke tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, where he also addressed the recent controversy.

XXL magazine also reported Saturday’s performance Will Smith – Not the actor, but the goat of the same name gifted to Heart Rock.

“The name’s Will Smith,” Hart shared, passing the goatee to the rack. “What?” The comedian responded as the audience laughed.

After the show, Hart took to Twitter to share the show’s “very best moment” of his career.

“I love my brothers more than words can describe,” he added. “We made history last night!”

Rock’s performances are part of a five-show limited-run “Only Headliners Allowed” comedy tour that he and Hart kicked off July 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre. Wantagh, New York.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes stops at the Prudential Center in Newark, Madison Square Garden and the PNC Bank Arts Center, ending with a final stop in Brooklyn on Monday at the Barclays Center.

“When Chris and I found out we were on tour this year, we knew right away we had to do something special. We’ve been friends and mentors for over 20 years, but we’ve never shared a headlining stage together. NOW!!!” Hart said in March when Live Nation first announced the tour.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock,” he said at the time. “It was a seminal moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

After the Oscar slap, Smith apologized, resigned from the Academy Awards and was banned from attending Oscar events and shows for 10 years.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards show were shocking, hurtful and inexcusable. The list of people I hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and the global audience at home. . . I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith said. He said at that time.

Rock’s most recent stand-up special, “Total Blackout: The Tambourine Extended Cut,” is streaming on Netflix.