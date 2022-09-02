New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Rock Will Smith addressed the Oscars slap on his latest comedy show with Dave Chappelle in England.

Rock and Chappelle began their joint tour The duo discussed being attacked while performing at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday.

“Does that hurt?” Rock told the audience, according to the Times, which shared a review of the evening. “God – it’s true … Mother beat me on the bulls – it was a joke, the best joke I ever told.”

Smith went on stage and punched Rock in the face after making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Rock is presenting the award for Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards on March 27.

Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock’s Oscars slap

The comedian claimed to be back at work the day after the incident.

Rock’s bit was followed by Chappelle, who also addressed the slap along with his own attack on stage at The Hollywood Bowl. A member of the audience addressed the chapel on May 3. The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside during the alleged attack.

“It’s kind of scary,” Rock said as he walked up to the stage, “isn’t that Will Smith?” Chappell told the audience that the attack began by saying.

The stand-up comedian continued to talk about the Oscar moment, calling the decision to slap Rock a “very weird choice” by Smith.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“30 years makes the impression of a perfect guy,” Chappell said after insisting that Rock had always been him.

“I hope he doesn’t put that mask back on,” Chappell added.

Smith shared a video on YouTube answering everyone’s most-asked questions, including why he didn’t apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech in July.

“I was flattered at the time,” Smith admitted of the lack of an immediate apology. “It’s all messy.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The “Gemini Man” actor revealed that he reached out to The Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian claimed he wasn’t ready to sit down with him. He spent the 5-minute long video apologizing to Rock and others, including Rock’s mother Rose Rock.