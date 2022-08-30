Chris Rock says he was asked to host the Oscars again

(CNN)Chris Rock says he was asked to host next year’s Academy Awards after a fellow actor slapped him on stage Will Smith Presenting the award on stage at the ceremony in March.
Rock, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, reportedly revealed the invitation during a standup show in Phoenix on Sunday. Arizona Republic.
The Rock reportedly told the crowd that he turned it down with a Super Bowl commercial. He said Smith’s slap “hurt.”
“He’s bigger than me,” Rock said. “The State of Nevada will not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”
CNN has reached out to Rock’s rep and the Academy for comment.
Smith punched the comedian in the face after he walked onto the Oscars stage and made a joke about Smith’s wife shaving. Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that can cause hair loss.
Smith was banned from academy-related events for 10 years and apologized. In a video last monthThe actor said he “deeply regrets” the incident.
“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message back is that he’s not ready to talk and he’ll be in touch when he is,” Smith said. “So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk.”