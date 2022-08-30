Chris Rock says he was asked to host the Oscars again

(CNN) Chris Rock says he was asked to host next year’s Academy Awards after a fellow actor slapped him on stage Will Smith Presenting the award on stage at the ceremony in March.

Rock, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, reportedly revealed the invitation during a standup show in Phoenix on Sunday. Arizona Republic.

The Rock reportedly told the crowd that he turned it down with a Super Bowl commercial. He said Smith’s slap “hurt.”

“He’s bigger than me,” Rock said. “The State of Nevada will not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

CNN has reached out to Rock’s rep and the Academy for comment.

