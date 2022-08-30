New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Rock is not coming back Academy Awards as a host.

During the comedian’s Sunday Night Show in Phoenix, Rock shared with the audience that he had been asked to host next year’s Oscars ceremony, according to the Arizona Republic.

Rock, 57, made a joke to the audience and compared his return to the Academy Awards to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. Going back to the award ceremony is like going back to the scene of a crime or “going back to a restaurant,” he said.

His reference was in the murder trial of OJ Simpson, where Nicole argued that her murder began by leaving a pair of glasses in an Italian restaurant.

Chris Rock addresses Smith Oscars bash while on comedy tour with Kevin Hart: ‘I’m not a victim’

The comedian received a slap from Nivedita Will Smith “Suffering” before referring to Smith’s role as Muhammad Ali in a movie.

“He’s older than me,” Rock said. “The state of Nevada will not allow a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Rock shared that during his performance in Arizona, he was asked to host a Super Bowl commercial, which he turned down.

Oscars producer reacts to Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock: ‘I’m pulling for him’

Smith was banned from the Academy for 10 years as a result of his slap on the rock. Smith received his first Academy Award shortly after slapping Rock while presenting an award.

The comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, During the ceremony, she represents the bald head.

“Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see that, okay?” Rock joked, referencing the 1997 film “GI Jane,” in which Demi Moore played a fictional Navy SEAL candidate with a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018. The actress often discusses the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke is missing, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front row seat and took a swing at the rock with an open palm, clapping loudly. Smith goes back to his seat and Pinkett yells for Rock to leave Smith alone. Rock replied that he was making a “GI Jane” joke — and Smith yelled at him a second time.

Smith yelled at Rock to “get my wife’s name out of your mouth” and the crowd was dumbfounded as it was clear this was no act.

Smith issued a public apology on social media days after the awards ceremony YouTube issued an apology to Rock.