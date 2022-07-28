New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Rock The infamous Will Smith discussed the Oscar slap while on stage during a recent appearance for his “Only Headliners Allowed” comedy tour with Kevin Hart in New Jersey.

The comedian acknowledged the hit from the Academy Award-winning “Suffering,” but insisted he wasn’t a “victim” as he joked with the crowd at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock told the crowd Us weekly. Then he said, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, it hurt, mother—er. But, I brushed that s— off and went to work the next day. I’m not going. To the hospital for a paper cut.”

Rock was punched across the face by Smith before presenting an award during a live telecast 94th Academy Awards After he told a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada’s baldness, referring to “GI Jane.” Pinkett Smith has previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Following the incident, Smith received a Best Actor award for his work in “King Richard”, at which time he apologized for his actions.

Days later, the “Independence Day” star He announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy”.

“I responded directly to the Academy’s notice of disciplinary inquiry and I fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards show were shocking, hurtful and inexcusable. The list of people I hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and the global audience at home. . . I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

Smith said he “missed an opportunity to celebrate other nominees and winners” and would accept further developments from the board.

“I miss the opportunity to celebrate and honor the other nominees and winners for their extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken. I want the Academy to reclaim the wonderful work it does by refocusing on those who should be credited for their achievements. It’s about supporting creativity and artistry in film. So, I want to thank the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. I resign from membership of the Arts and Sciences and accept such further consequences as the Board deems fit.

Following his resignation, which was accepted by the Academy, Smith was banned from attending Oscar events and performances for 10 years.

Rock and Heart teamed up for their five-show tour earlier this month and recently featured a special guest at their Madison Square Garden stop. Dave Chappelle Opened for duo.

The 48-year-old comedian joined his friends on stage in what Hart called “the best moment of my career,” Chappelle was greeted with thunderous applause and walked out to the Radiohead song “Karma Police.”

“I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Know that last night was the true definition of an ‘EPIC NIGHT,'” Hart admitted on Twitter, sharing some images from the packed show in midtown Manhattan. , where he presents Rock with a goat named Will Smith.

“I love my brothers more than words can describe. What we did to the Garden will never happen again …. Last night we made history!!!!!!!!”

“I had to get in here,” Chappelle told the crowd, via TMZ , “No matter what you read in the news, I’m fine and I appreciate the support.”

A week earlier, Chappelle faced renewed scrutiny for booking a show at Minneapolis’ famed First Avenue, which was canceled hours before Chappelle was due to take the stage due to public backlash over his jokes. Netflix special, “The Closer.”

Chappelle held a performance Tuesday night at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, despite hundreds of petition signatures against the comedian’s performance. Santa Rosa, California.

“Everyone is so sensitive, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” one fan told Fox News Digital. “I think there is freedom of speech and if you don’t like what someone is doing, don’t go.”

Another fan said Chappelle’s work was “a form of art”.

“I understand people are offended … I sympathize with them,” one fan commented. “But he’s one of the most talented artists in the comedy game right now.”

