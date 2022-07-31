Chris Rock Jokes He Was ‘Kicked by Suge Smith’ After Will Smith Apology Video

(CNN)Chris Rock still isn’t saying how he feels about Will Smith slapping him, but he’s still joking about the incident.
The comedian was on stage in Atlanta on Friday night as part of his “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour,” hours after Smith posted a nearly six-minute video saying he was “deeply sorry.” Slap rock during the Academy Awards in March.
The Rock has made subtle nods to slapstick on comedy shows in the months since, but he hasn’t publicly addressed it extensively. He took the same approach during his performance on Friday.
“Everybody’s trying to be a victim. If everybody’s claiming to be a victim, nobody’s going to listen to the real victims,” Rock said. “I’ve been hit by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I had the kids.”
He later quipped, “No one whose words hurt has ever been punched in the face.”
Smith charged the stage and heckled Rock after he joked about the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.
In a video posted on his social media accounts, a serious Smith begins with an on-screen message: “For the past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot and doing personal work. … You’ve asked a lot of valid questions. That I wanted to take a moment to answer. ,” it reads.
Smith then sighs as he shares his thoughts on a controversy that made headlines around the world and tarnished his image.
He explained why he didn’t apologize to Rock during his Oscar-winning acceptance speech for best actor in “King Richard.”
“I was in a daze at that point,” he says. “It’s all a blur.”
Smith says he tried to contact Rock, but he indicated he wasn’t ready to talk and would contact him when he was.
“So I’ll call you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk.”
Smith also apologized to Rock’s family, including his mother, family and brother. Tony Rockwho starred in the 2007 sitcom “All of Us” created by the Smiths.
“We had a great relationship,” says Smith. “Tony Rock was my man and it’s probably irreplaceable.”
Smith also apologized to his wife, their children, and his fellow Academy Award nominees.
“My main trauma is letting people down,” he says. “I hate when I let people down because it hurts.”
Smith gave a message to his supporters, that he was “committed to bringing light and love and joy into the world.”
“If you stay, I promise we can be friends again,” he concludes.
Smith has been sanctioned by the Academy He was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. Smith apologized on Instagram in March, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”