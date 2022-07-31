Chris Rock Jokes He Was ‘Kicked by Suge Smith’ After Will Smith Apology Video

(CNN) Chris Rock still isn’t saying how he feels about Will Smith slapping him, but he’s still joking about the incident.

The comedian was on stage in Atlanta on Friday night as part of his “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour,” hours after Smith posted a nearly six-minute video saying he was “deeply sorry.” Slap rock during the Academy Awards in March.

The Rock has made subtle nods to slapstick on comedy shows in the months since, but he hasn’t publicly addressed it extensively. He took the same approach during his performance on Friday.

“Everybody’s trying to be a victim. If everybody’s claiming to be a victim, nobody’s going to listen to the real victims,” ​​Rock said. “I’ve been hit by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I had the kids.”

He later quipped, “No one whose words hurt has ever been punched in the face.”

Read on