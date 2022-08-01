New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Rock Will Smith recently publicly apologized for slapping The Rock during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards in March but was “not ready to talk” with him.

“Chris has no plans to reach out to Will,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Rock, who is currently on tour, believes the timing of Smith’s apology was “more in Will’s best interest.”

“He needs people’s forgiveness, not Chris,” the insider added.

Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock’s Oscars slap

Smith shared a video on YouTube Friday answering everyone’s most-asked questions, including why he didn’t apologize to The Rock during his acceptance speech. After Smith went on stage and slapped Rock for telling a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, he won best actor for his role in “King Richard.”

“I was flattered at the time,” Smith admitted of not immediately apologizing to Rock. “It was all messed up.”

“Gemini Man” actor He revealed that he reached out to The Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian claimed he wasn’t ready to sit down with him. He also spent a five-minute long video apologizing to Rock and others, including Rose Rock.

“I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith said. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mom did, and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment. I didn’t realize, and, you know, I didn’t think, but in that moment how many people were hurt,” the actor explained.

Dave Chappelle opens for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart in New York after canceled comedy gig in Minnesota

Rock’s mother, Rose, Initially said, “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me.”

“So I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith continued. “I want to apologize to Chris’ family. In particular, Tony Rock [Chris’ younger brother]. You know, we have a great relationship. Tony Rock is my man. And it’s probably irreversible.”

While performing at Atlanta’s Fox Theater as part of his “Ego Death World Tour” on Friday night, Rock compared Smith to former Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, who currently serves. 28 years imprisonment Pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 after a fatal shooting in Los Angeles in 2015.

“Everybody’s trying to be the victim,” Rock said via People magazine. I was also beaten by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day and I had babies.”

After Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” in 1993, Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” was a huge hit and at the height of his career in the ’90s, Knight is best known for putting West Coast rap on the map. After some time, he helped the broker. A deal to get Tupac Shakur released from prison and signed to a label with his 1996 release “All Eyez On Me.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he echoed in an earlier performance while on tour recently. Kevin Hart “Only headliners are allowed.”

Knight was known for his temper and was accused of being the ring leader in a series of violent deals. Shakur was in Knight’s car when he was killed in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. A similar drive-by shooting killed Shakur’s East Coast rival The Notorious BIG in March 1997, with Knight thought to be the prime suspect. Knight has convictions for armed robbery and assault and lost control of the label in 2009 when it was forced into bankruptcy.

“I’m not the victim. Yeah, it hurt, the mother — she was. But, I shook it off and went to work the next day. I’m not going to the hospital. Paper cut,” Rock told an audience in New Jersey last week, via Us Weekly .

At the Oscars, Rock made a joke about “GI Jane” and mentioned Jada’s baldness. Pinkett Smith has previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Days later, the “Independence Day” star He announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had “betrayed the academy.”

“I responded directly to the Academy’s notice of disciplinary inquiry and I fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said.

Following his resignation, which was accepted by the Academy, Smith was banned from attending Oscar events and performances for 10 years.

Fox News' Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.