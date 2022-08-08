New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Pratt had the last laugh after “woke critics” confirmed his new Amazon Prime show on “Rotten Tomatoes,” “Terminal List,” “Rotten.”

The show follows Pratt’s character, Navy SEAL Commander James Reese, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and seek revenge.

While critics were unhappy with the production, many fans immediately came to Pratt’s defense, with an audience score of 94% “fresh” on the review site.

In a brazen move, the “Wanted” star took him on instagram story, The actor shared a report suggesting that he had “woke up the critics”.

Chris Pratt Explains Importance of Portraying Military Right Ahead of ‘The Terminal List’ Drop

In a subsequent post, Pratt shared a picture of the infamous Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” films, apparently ignoring any negative comments, referring to the enormous number of people who streamed his appearance on Prime Video.

According to Nielsen reports, at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to Pratt’s new show being streamed.

The show’s official Instagram page reported last month that “The Terminal List” is the number one show on Prime Video.

The reviews left on Amazon are mostly positive.

Pratt is no stranger to criticism They were ridiculed in the past for himself Attend a church Some critics have labeled it anti-LGBTQ.

Pratt was also fired by people who thought he was taken Public jab at ex-wife Anna Faris With a comment to his second wife.

Fans thought Pratt’s compliment to Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving her a “healthy daughter” was a slight to the “House Bunny” actress, as she gave birth prematurely to her and Pratt’s son, Jack.

Pratt was heartbroken by the claim and later said in an interview with Men’s Health of the backlash, “It really bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”